Endo and SMSNA Launch App to Provide Peyronie's Disease Self-Assessment Tool

Men Can Document Their Penile Curvature, Complete a Self-Assessment Questionnaire, Learn About Peyronie's Disease and Find a Provider Through the App

- Peyronie's Disease assessment and educational features are meant to empower men with knowledge of the condition and an understanding of their own penile curvature

- App to be unveiled to urologists / sexual medicine specialists and presented as an oral presentation at the 23rd Annual Fall Scientific Meeting of SMSNA

DUBLIN and BURNSVILLE, Minn., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) and the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) announced today the launch of a Peyronie's Self-Assessment application, available now in the App Store and Google Play. Peyronie's Disease (PD) is a men's health condition that may affect 1 in 10 men and can lead to a curvature deformity with a plaque that can be felt in the penis.

Men who download the free app may use it to:

Learn more about PD

Complete a self-assessment questionnaire on the signs and symptoms of PD

Document their degree of curvature deformity with a 3D scan and a 2D image

Locate a healthcare provider near them

The app is not a diagnostic tool, but men can share the results with their urologist to help the physician evaluate symptoms.

"For many patients with PD, the condition feels too intimate or embarrassing to discuss with a doctor," said Gregory Broderick, M.D., founding member of SMSNA, member of the SMSNA Foundation Board of Directors and an author of the app presentation. "The new PD app can give men the facts they may need to help overcome that barrier and speak with knowledge and even confidence about their curvature to a urologist."

"The journey to treatment for men with PD can take upward of seven years," said James P. Tursi, M.D., Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development at Endo. "We hope that by putting educational material and a documentation tool literally in men's hands, they can feel more empowered to take control of their symptoms and talk to a urologist about their curvature."

The Peyronie's Self-Assessment app will be unveiled during the 23rd Annual Fall Scientific Meeting of SMSNA, taking place October 27-30 in Miami, FL, via an oral presentation on Saturday and a medical booth co-hosted by Endo and SMSNA.

Questionnaires are confidential, and scans are stored on the mobile device, but only within the app itself. The app does not share information with any outside party, unless the user chooses to send results to a urologist, and all data will be permanently deleted when the app is deleted from a device.

About Peyronie's Disease

Peyronie's Disease (PD) is a condition in which a buildup of fibrous scar tissue causes a curvature deformity of the penis. This curvature can be painful during arousal and intimacy. PD can affect as many as 1 in 10 men in the U.S., but diagnosis rates remain low because men with PD may be too uncomfortable to speak up and get help.

About Endo

Endo (OTC: ENDPQ) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About SMSNA

Established in 1994, the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) is a not-for-profit organization of physicians, researchers, and other allied healthcare professionals committed to advancing the field of sexual medicine. SMSNA for Patients was established as SexHealthMatters in 2010 to provide information on a broad range of sexual health conditions. Learn more at www.smsna.org.

