Enova Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue increased 12% sequentially and 42% from the third quarter of 2021 to $456 million

Strong profitability with diluted earnings per share of $1.57 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.74

Total company originations were $1.2 billion , 10% higher sequentially and 40% higher than originations for the third quarter of 2021

Continued solid credit performance with a sequentially stable total company net revenue margin of 64% as third quarter total consolidated portfolio net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables of 8.4% remained below pre-pandemic levels

The credit outlook for the consolidated portfolio remained stable at the end of the third quarter as the fair value of the consolidated portfolio as a percentage of principal rose sequentially to 108% and the ratio of total receivables past due 30 days or more of 5.6% at September 30 was flat to the end of the third quarter of 2021

At September 30 , total liquidity was $769 million , including cash and marketable securities of $189 million and available capacity on committed facilities of $580 million

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Enova International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased with our strong results this quarter," said David Fisher, Enova's Chief Executive Officer. "The benefits of our diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet and ample liquidity are certainly becoming evident in this uncertain economic environment. Our vast experience in online lending allows us to effectively leverage these strengths to position each of our products and our business overall to succeed both in the short and long term. We continue to see solid demand across both our consumer and small business customers and have been able to effectively manage that demand to grow originations and receivables while maintaining stable credit metrics. While we are cautiously optimistic that our customers will be able to weather the current economic environment, we will continue to adjust our models as necessary, to ensure that we produce sustainable and profitable growth."

Third Quarter 2022 Summary

Total revenue of $456 million in the third quarter of 2022 increased 42% from $320 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Net revenue margin of 64% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 77% in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc. of $52 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $52 million , or $1.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $115 million compared to $100 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted earnings of $57 million , or $1.74 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted earnings of $57 million , or $1.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid top and bottom-line financial performance that was in line with our expectations and characterized by continued growth, stable credit, operating cost discipline and balance sheet flexibility," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "We remain confident that we are well positioned to adapt to the evolving macro environment as our experienced team continues to successfully leverage our diversified product offerings, machine‐learning‐powered credit risk management capabilities and solid balance sheet."

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, October 27th. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 3, 2022, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 7423767.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7.5 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, other nonoperating expenses and equity method investment income shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















September 30,



December 31,





2022



2021



2021

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 87,727



$ 229,088



$ 165,477

Restricted cash



84,412





59,053





60,406

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



2,765,123





1,635,282





1,964,690

Income taxes receivable



40,609





4,799





51,104

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



59,470





52,975





52,274

Property and equipment, net



89,375





81,149





78,402

Operating lease right-of-use assets



20,273





36,105





23,101

Goodwill



279,275





279,275





279,275

Intangible assets, net



29,403





37,458





35,444

Other assets



53,747





52,315





51,310

Total assets

$ 3,509,414



$ 2,467,499



$ 2,761,483

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 168,978



$ 124,584



$ 156,102

Operating lease liabilities



35,320





61,985





40,987

Deferred tax liabilities, net



99,312





71,297





86,943

Long-term debt



2,059,577





1,075,380





1,384,399

Total liabilities



2,363,187





1,333,246





1,668,431

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 44,200,180, 43,224,666 and 43,423,572 shares issued and 31,628,122, 36,427,705 and 34,144,012 outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



245,092





217,051





225,689

Retained earnings



1,262,313





1,057,111





1,105,761

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,255)





(8,185)





(8,540)

Treasury stock, at cost (12,572,058, 6,796,961 and 9,279,560 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively)



(353,923)





(133,041)





(229,858)

Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity



1,146,227





1,132,936





1,093,052

Noncontrolling interest



—





1,317





—

Total stockholders' equity



1,146,227





1,134,253





1,093,052

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,509,414



$ 2,467,499



$ 2,761,483



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue

$ 456,200



$ 320,160



$ 1,249,921



$ 844,324

Change in Fair Value



(162,005)





(73,778)





(422,465)





(100,443)

Net Revenue



294,195





246,382





827,456





743,881

Operating Expenses































Marketing



101,278





79,726





286,000





163,548

Operations and technology



45,953





37,966





128,945





108,628

General and administrative



37,182





33,557





105,400





116,321

Depreciation and amortization



11,270





8,914





28,368





23,001

Total Operating Expenses



195,683





160,163





548,713





411,498

Income from Operations



98,512





86,219





278,743





332,383

Interest expense, net



(30,924)





(18,163)





(78,357)





(57,493)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)



363





(109)





70





(383)

Equity method investment (loss) income



(129)





529





6,522





2,558

Other nonoperating expenses



(230)





—





(1,321)





(1,128)

Income before Income Taxes



67,592





68,476





205,657





275,937

Provision for income taxes



15,884





16,667





49,105





67,607

Net income before noncontrolling interest



51,708





51,809





156,552





208,330

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



—





261





—





685

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 51,708



$ 51,548



$ 156,552



$ 207,645

Earnings Per Share attributable to Enova International, Inc.:































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 1.62



$ 1.40



$ 4.80



$ 5.68

Diluted

$ 1.57



$ 1.36



$ 4.64



$ 5.48

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



31,912





36,744





32,589





36,554

Diluted



32,966





37,984





33,772





37,874



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)











Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022



2021

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 624,860



$ 325,157

Cash flows from investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(1,200,390)





(470,416)

Acquisitions



—





(29,153)

Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(33,290)





(22,031)

Sale of a subsidiary



8,713





—

Other investing activities



—





25

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(1,224,967)





(521,575)

Cash flows provided by financing activities



545,846





115,433

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



517





(74)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(53,744)





(81,059)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



225,883





369,200

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 172,139



$ 288,141



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022



2021



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 2,552,609



$ 1,586,449



$ 966,160

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



11,843





11,354





489

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 2,564,452



$ 1,597,803



$ 966,649

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 2,765,123



$ 1,635,282



$ 1,129,841

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



16,144





16,921





(777)

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 2,781,267



$ 1,652,203



$ 1,129,064

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



108.5 %



103.4 %



5.1 % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 2,630,537



$ 1,650,771



$ 979,766

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



14,330





13,239





1,091

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 2,644,867



$ 1,664,010



$ 980,857

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 2,515,129



$ 1,540,424



$ 974,705

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



14,421





11,366





3,055

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 2,529,550



$ 1,551,790



$ 977,760



























Revenue

$ 449,817



$ 316,042



$ 133,775

Change in fair value



(160,308)





(72,546)





(87,762)

Net revenue



289,509





243,496





46,013

Net revenue margin



64.4 %



77.0 %



(12.6) %

























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 147,688



$ 90,782



$ 56,906

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



5.6 %



5.5 %



0.1 %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 211,540



$ 64,896



$ 146,644

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



8.4 %



4.2 %



4.2 %















(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Adjusted Earnings Measures















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 51,708



$ 51,548



$ 156,552



$ 207,645

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





—





—





1,424

Lease termination and cease-use gain(b)



—





(113)





—





(113)

Equity method investment loss (income)(c)



129





—





(6,194)





—

Other nonoperating expenses(d)



230





—





1,321





1,128

Intangible asset amortization



2,014





2,013





6,041





4,848

Stock-based compensation expense



5,457





5,018





15,957





16,072

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(363)





102





(70)





373

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(1,871)





(1,581)





(3,174)





(5,843)



































Adjusted earnings

$ 57,304



$ 56,987



$ 170,433



$ 225,534



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.57



$ 1.36



$ 4.64



$ 5.48



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 1.74



$ 1.50



$ 5.05



$ 5.95







































Adjusted EBITDA





























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 51,708



$ 51,548



$ 156,552



$ 207,645

Depreciation and amortization expenses(e)



11,270





8,912





28,368





22,990

Interest expense, net(e)



30,924





17,966





78,357





57,013

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss(e)



(363)





102





(70)





373

Provision for income taxes



15,884





16,667





49,105





67,607

Stock-based compensation expense



5,457





5,018





15,957





16,072

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



—





—





—





1,424

Lease termination and cease-use gain(b)



—





(113)





—





(113)

Equity method investment loss (income)(c)



129





(529)





(6,522)





(2,558)

Other nonoperating expenses(d)



230





—





1,321





1,128



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 115,239



$ 99,571



$ 323,068



$ 371,581



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 456,200



$ 320,160



$ 1,249,921



$ 844,324

Adjusted EBITDA



115,239





99,571





323,068





371,581

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



25.3 %



31.1 %



25.8 %



44.0 %















(a) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary. (b) In the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a gain of $0.1 million ($0.1 million net of tax) upon the exit of leased office space. (c) In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a gain of $10.9 million ($8.3 million net of tax) on an equity method investment, partially offset by a $4.4 million ($3.3 million net of tax) loss on the sale of another equity method investment. (d) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of securitization notes. In the second quarter of 2021 and the second and third quarters of 2022, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax), $1.1 million ($0.8 million net of tax) and $0.2 million ($0.2 million net of tax), respectively, related to incomplete transactions. (e) Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.