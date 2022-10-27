Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Third quarter 2022 net income of $58.5 million was equal to the third quarter of 2021 and increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2022
  • Third quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.22 was equal to the third quarter of 2021 and increased 10% compared to the second quarter of 2022
  • Total assets of $12.0 billion increased 8% compared to June 30, 2022, and increased 6% compared to December 31, 2021
  • Return on average assets was 2.05% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.29% in the third quarter of 2021 and 2.20% in the second quarter of 2022
  • Net interest margin was 3.05% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.73% in the third quarter of 2021 and 3.03% in the second quarter of 2022
  • Tangible book value per common share of $20.78 increased 23% compared to $16.91 in the third quarter of 2021 and increased 5% compared to $19.70 in the second quarter of 2022
  • Completed 8.25% Series D preferred stock offering in September 2022, raising approximately $137.4 million of new capital, net of $5.1 million in offering costs
  • Sold $1.2 billion of multi-family bridge loans into a private securitization via a real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC). As part of the transaction, purchased a $1.0 billion senior investment security that is expected to be held to maturity.

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2022 net income of $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.22. This compared to $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.22 in the third quarter of 2021, and compared to $53.9 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.11 in the second quarter of 2022.

"We thrived during the third quarter, as our business model allowed us to quickly adapt to the changing interest rate landscape and we prepared ourselves with the additional capital and resources to continue our trajectory of profitable growth. With a tangible book value of $20.78 per share, an industry-leading return on average assets of 2.05% and efficiency ratio of 30.5% in the quarter, our momentum remains strong, and we are optimistic about the remainder of 2022 and beyond," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "As our company has continued to expand, we have made it a priority to ensure our team has the necessary tools and freedom to execute effectively for our customers.  Their efforts have been the backbone of our company and their creativity and dedication will continue to be a leading factor in our ongoing success."

Net income of $58.5 million for the third quarter 2022 was equal to the third quarter of 2021, but reflected a $16.5 million, or 24%, increase in net interest income that was offset by an $11.1 million, or 28%, decrease in noninterest income and a $5.5 million, or 19%, increase in noninterest expenses.

Net income for the third quarter 2022 increased by $4.6 million, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $13.4 million, or 19%, increase in net interest income that was partially offset by a $10.0 million, or 25%, decrease in noninterest income and a $2.0 million, or 6%, increase in noninterest expense.

Total Assets
Total assets of $12.0 billion at September 30, 2022 increased 8%, compared to June 30, 2022, and increased 6%, compared to December 31, 2021.  Increases compared to both periods were primarily due to significant growth in the multi-family loan portfolio, some of which were sold during the quarter.   On September 22, 2022, $1.2 billion in loans were sold as part of a securitization transaction that was partially offset by the purchase of a $1.0 billion held to maturity senior investment security that was established as part of the securitization transaction.

Return on average assets was 2.05% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2.20% for the second quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $39.0 million at September 30, 2022 increased $1.5 million compared to June 30, 2022 and increased $7.7 million compared to December 31, 2021.  The increase compared to June 30, 2022 was primarily due to growth in the multi-family, commercial, residential, and healthcare loan portfolios, partially offset by the decrease in the multi-family portfolio associated with the $1.2 billion loan sale and securitization.  As of September 30, 2022, the Company had one loan remaining in a COVID-19 payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.

Non-performing loans were $26.6 million, or 0.38%, of loans receivable at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.07% at June 30, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to the delinquency of one healthcare customer that is fully collateralized and full payment is expected.

Total Deposits
Total deposits of $10.3 billion at September 30, 2022 increased $2.0 billion, or 24%, compared to June 30, 2022, and increased $1.3 billion, or 15%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase compared to both periods was primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposit and demand accounts.

Total brokered deposits of $2.2 billion at September 30, 2022 increased $994.0 million, or 81%, from June 30, 2022 and increased $58.9 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits represented 22% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 compared to 15% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 84 days, with none exceeding 180 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios.

Liquidity
Cash balances of $324.0 million at September 30, 2022 increased by $65.8 million compared to June 30, 2022 and decreased by $708.7 million compared to December 31, 2021. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $2.8 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.7 billion at June 30, 2022 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021.  This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Net Interest Income of $85.4 million increased $16.5 million, or 24% compared to $68.9 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances of deposits and borrowings.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.77% increased 10 basis points compared to 2.67%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 32 basis points compared to 2.73%.

Interest Income of $134.1 million increased 73% compared to $77.3 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale.

  • Average balances of $10.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 18% compared to $8.7 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 5.00% increased 167 basis points compared to 3.33%.

Interest Expense of $48.7 million increased $40.3 million, or 478%, compared to $8.4 million.  Interest expense on deposits of $45.0 million increased $38.0 million, or 545%, compared $7.0 million, primarily reflecting higher rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

  • Average balances of $9.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 15% compared to $7.8 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 1.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 163 basis points compared to 0.35%.

Noninterest Income of $29.2 million decreased $11.1 million, or 28%, compared to $40.3 million, primarily due to a $15.7 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in loan servicing rights, which included adjustments for higher values of servicing rights.

  • The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with a business mix shift in multi-family lending, from volumes sold in the secondary market towards those maintained on the balance sheet.
  • Loan servicing fees included a $4.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $3.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.  This compared to a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $2.3 million was in the Banking segment and $0.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
  • Syndication and asset management fees of $3.1 million increased 378% and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.

Noninterest Expense of $35.0 million increased $5.5 million, or 19%, compared to $29.5 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.

  • The efficiency ratio of 30.51% increased 351 basis points compared to 27.00%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022

Net Interest Income of $85.4 million increased $13.4 million, or 19% compared to $72.0 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.77% decreased 13 basis points compared to 2.90%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 2 basis points compared to 3.03%.

Interest Income of $134.1 million increased $44.8 million, or 50%, compared to $89.3 million, reflecting an increase in yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale.

  • Average balances of $10.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $1.6 billion, or 19%, compared to $8.6 billion.
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 5.00% increased 101 basis points compared to 3.99%.

Interest Expense of $48.7 million increased $31.5 million, or 183%, compared to $17.2 million. Interest expense on deposits of $45.0 million increased $30.2 million, or 205%, compared to $14.8 million, reflecting higher interest rates on interest bearing checking, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

  • Average balances of $9.0 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased $1.6 billion, or 22%, compared to $7.4 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 1.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 117 basis points compared to 0.81%.

Noninterest Income of $29.2 million decreased $10.0 million, or 25%, compared $39.2 million, primarily due to a $8.2 million, or 38%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.

  • The decrease in gain on sale of loans was associated with lower volume in the multi-family loan portfolios.
  • Loan servicing fees included a $4.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $0.9 million was in the Banking segment and $3.7 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
  • Syndication and asset management fees of $3.1 million nearly doubled and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.

Noninterest Expense of $35.0 million increased $2.0 million, or 6%, compared to $33.0 million, primarily due to increases in professional fees as well as salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.

  • The efficiency ratio of 30.51% increased 87 basis points compared to 29.64%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking.  Merchants Bancorp, with $12.0 billion in assets and $10.3 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)














September 30,


June 30


March 31


December 31,


September 30,



2022


2022


2022


2021


2021

Assets











Cash and due from banks


$              13,796


$              10,714


$                9,853


$              14,030


$              14,352

Interest-earning demand accounts


310,165


247,432


401,668


1,018,584


788,224

Cash and cash equivalents


323,961


258,146


411,521


1,032,614


802,576

Securities purchased under agreements to resell


3,497


3,520


4,798


5,888


5,923

Mortgage loans in process of securitization


137,448


323,046


324,280


569,239


634,027

Available for sale securities


322,069


336,814


314,266


310,629


301,119

Held to maturity securities 


1,005,487





Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock


39,130


39,130


28,804


29,588


70,767

Loans held for sale (includes $68,785, $41,991, $14,567,
$48,583 and $26,296, respectively, at fair value)


2,844,750


2,759,116


2,289,094


3,303,199


3,453,279

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
$38,996,  $37,474, $32,102, $31,344 and $29,134,
respectively


6,919,128


7,033,203


5,976,960


5,751,319


5,431,227

Premises and equipment, net


35,492


35,085


34,559


31,212


31,423

Servicing rights


144,984


130,710


121,036


110,348


105,473

Interest receivable


40,170


26,184


23,499


24,103


21,894

Goodwill 


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845

Intangible assets, net


1,307


1,441


1,574


1,707


1,843

Other assets and receivables


145,454


123,815


104,356


92,947


76,637

Total assets


$       11,978,722


$       11,086,055


$         9,650,592


$       11,278,638


$       10,952,033

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











  Liabilities











Deposits











Noninterest-bearing


$            315,868


$            444,461


$            461,193


$            641,442


$            824,118

Interest-bearing


10,003,611


7,855,277


7,014,628


8,341,171


8,123,201

Total deposits


10,319,479


8,299,738


7,475,821


8,982,613


8,947,319

Borrowings 


97,279


1,440,904


879,929


1,033,954


809,136

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net


19,124


19,414


30,695


19,170


21,681

Other liabilities


130,250


97,460


75,644


87,492


64,019

Total liabilities


10,566,132


9,857,516


8,462,089


10,123,229


9,842,155

Commitments and  Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, without par value











Authorized - 75,000,000 shares, 75,000,000 shares,
50,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares and 50,000,000 shares 











Issued and outstanding  - 43,109,578 shares, 43,106,505 shares,
43,267,776 shares, 43,180,079 shares and 43,178,061 shares


137,226


136,671


137,882


137,565


137,200

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares
authorized











7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation
preference











Authorized - 3,500,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference











Authorized - 125,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to
5,000,000 depositary shares)


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference











Authorized - 200,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
7,847,233 depositary shares) 


191,084


191,084


191,084


191,084


191,084

8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference











Authorized - 300,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
5,700,000 depositary shares) 


137,371





Retained earnings


787,530


737,789


694,776


657,149


610,267

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(11,686)


(8,070)


(6,304)


(1,454)


262

Total shareholders' equity


1,412,590


1,228,539


1,188,503


1,155,409


1,109,878

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$       11,978,722


$       11,086,055


$         9,650,592


$       11,278,638


$       10,952,033

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended


Change



September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


3Q22


3Q22



2022


2022


2021


vs. 2Q22


vs. 3Q21

Interest Income














Loans


$

129,101


$

85,994


$

72,924


50 %


77 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



2,162



1,449



2,868


49 %


-25 %

Investment securities:














Available for sale - taxable



485



917



1,115


-47 %


-57 %

Available for sale - tax exempt







12



-100 %

Held to maturity



970






100 %


100 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



379



284



190


33 %


99 %

Other



1,015



626



205


62 %


395 %

Total interest income



134,112



89,270



77,314


50 %


73 %

Interest Expense














Deposits



45,002



14,768



6,981


205 %


545 %

Borrowed funds



3,725



2,471



1,452


51 %


157 %

Total interest expense



48,727



17,239



8,433


183 %


478 %

Net Interest Income



85,385



72,031



68,881


19 %


24 %

Provision for credit losses



2,225



6,212



1,079


-64 %


106 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



83,160



65,819



67,802


26 %


23 %

Noninterest Income














Gain on sale of loans



13,354



21,564



29,013


-38 %


-54 %

Loan servicing fees, net



8,169



9,607



5,313


-15 %


54 %

Mortgage warehouse fees



1,105



1,350



2,732


-18 %


-60 %

Syndication and asset management fees



3,073



1,599



643


92 %


378 %

Other income



3,485



5,051



2,570


-31 %


36 %

Total noninterest income



29,186



39,171



40,271


-25 %


-28 %

Noninterest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits



23,027



22,475



20,197


2 %


14 %

Loan expenses



1,226



1,184



1,734


4 %


-29 %

Occupancy and equipment



1,967



2,011



1,861


-2 %


6 %

Professional fees



2,429



1,594



901


52 %


170 %

Deposit insurance expense



755



670



664


13 %


14 %

Technology expense



1,325



1,304



1,169


2 %


13 %

Other expense



4,222



3,719



2,946


14 %


43 %

Total noninterest expense



34,951



32,957



29,472


6 %


19 %

Income Before Income Taxes



77,395



72,033



78,601


7 %


-2 %

Provision for income taxes



18,907



18,098



20,098


4 %


-6 %

Net Income


$

58,488


$

53,935


$

58,503


8 %


   Dividends on preferred stock



(5,729)



(5,729)



(5,729)



Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders


$

52,759


$

48,206


$

52,774


9 %


Basic Earnings Per Share


$

1.22


$

1.12


$

1.22


9 %


Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

1.22


$

1.11


$

1.22


10 %


Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding














Basic



43,107,975



43,209,824



43,176,296





Diluted



43,258,925



43,335,211



43,314,755





Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)












Nine Months Ended





September 30,


September 30,





2022


2021


Change

Interest Income









Loans


$

287,291


$

216,717


33 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



5,856



8,728


-33 %

Investment securities:









Available for sale - taxable



2,103



2,302


-9 %

Available for sale - tax exempt





32


-100 %

Held to maturity



970




100 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



932



966


-4 %

Other



2,242



556


303 %

Total interest income



299,394



229,301


31 %

Interest Expense









Deposits



68,583



19,764


247 %

Borrowed funds



7,670



4,286


79 %

Total interest expense



76,253



24,050


217 %

Net Interest Income



223,141



205,251


9 %

Provision for credit losses



10,888



2,427


349 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



212,253



202,824


5 %

Noninterest Income









Gain on sale of loans



52,883



82,755


-36 %

Loan servicing fees, net



27,507



14,991


83 %

Mortgage warehouse fees



4,313



9,927


-57 %

Syndication and asset management fees



5,286



1,178


349 %

Other income



12,965



8,211


58 %

Total noninterest income



102,954



117,062


-12 %

Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits



66,795



60,340


11 %

Loan expenses



3,621



6,178


-41 %

Occupancy and equipment



5,792



5,296


9 %

Professional fees



5,326



2,102


153 %

Deposit insurance expense



2,184



1,986


10 %

Technology expense



3,865



3,077


26 %

Other expense



11,358



8,760


30 %

Total noninterest expense



98,941



87,739


13 %

Income Before Income Taxes



216,266



232,147


-7 %

Provision for income taxes



53,701



60,244


-11 %

Net Income


$

162,565


$

171,903


-5 %

   Dividends on preferred stock



(17,186)



(15,145)


13 %

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders


$

145,379


$

156,758


-7 %

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

3.37


$

3.63


-7 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

3.36


$

3.62


-7 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic



43,182,380



43,169,618



Diluted



43,331,148



43,300,688



Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended


Change





September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


3Q22


3Q22 





2022


2022


2021


vs. 2Q22


vs. 3Q21















Noninterest expense



$           34,951


$          32,957


$           29,472


6 %


19 %















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



85,385


72,031


68,881


19 %


24 %


Noninterest income



29,186


39,171


40,271


-25 %


-28 %


Total income



$         114,571


$        111,202


$         109,152


3 %


5 %















Efficiency ratio



30.51 %


29.64 %


27.00 %


87

bps

351

bps



























Average assets



$    11,437,805


$     9,820,878


$    10,236,491


16 %


12 %


Net income



$           58,488


$          53,935


$           58,503


8 %



Return on average assets before annualizing



0.51 %


0.55 %


0.57 %






Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00






Return on average assets



2.05 %


2.20 %


2.29 %


(15)

bps

(24)

bps














Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



23.92 %


23.05 %


29.83 %


87

bps

(591)

bps

Tangible book value per common share (1)



$             20.78


$            19.70


$             16.91


5 %


23 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.49 %


7.67 %


6.68 %


(18)

bps

81

bps














(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:






















Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial
condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.  As such,
the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to
non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available
to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock.  Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible
assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible
assets.  Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     


















Three Months Ended


Change





September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


3Q22


3Q22





2022


2022


2021


vs. 2Q22


vs. 3Q21















Net income



$           58,488


$          53,935


$           58,503


8 %



Less: preferred stock dividends  



(5,729)


(5,729)


(5,729)




Net income available to common shareholders



$           52,759


$          48,206


$           52,774


9 %
















Average shareholders' equity



$      1,267,160


$     1,215,891


$      1,087,675


4 %


17 %


Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,228)


(17,361)


(17,770)


-1 %


-3 %


Less: average preferred stock



(367,726)


(362,149)


(362,149)


2 %


2 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity



$         882,206


$        836,381


$         707,756


5 %


25 %















Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00






Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



23.92 %


23.05 %


29.83 %


87

bps

(590)

bps



























Total equity



$      1,412,590


$     1,228,539


$      1,109,878


15 %


27 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,152)


(17,286)


(17,688)


-1 %


-3 %


Less: preferred stock



(499,520)


(362,149)


(362,149)


38 %


38 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity



$         895,918


$        849,104


$         730,041


6 %


23 %















Assets



$    11,978,722


$   11,086,055


$    10,952,033


8 %


9 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,152)


(17,286)


(17,688)


-1 %


-3 %


Tangible assets



$    11,961,570


$   11,068,769


$    10,934,345


8 %


9 %















Ending common shares



43,109,578


43,106,505


43,178,061

















Tangible book value per common share



$             20.78


$            19.70


$             16.91


5 %


23 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.49 %


7.67 %


6.68 %


(18)

bps

81

bps

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)













Nine Months Ended







September 30,


September 30,







2022


2021


Change











Noninterest expense



$           98,941


$          87,739


13 %











Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



223,141


205,251


9 %


Noninterest income



102,954


117,062


-12 %


Total income



$         326,095


$        322,313


1 %











Efficiency ratio



30.34 %


27.22 %


312

bps



















Average assets



$    10,568,712


$     9,934,157


6 %


Net income



$         162,565


$        171,903


-5 %


Return on average assets before annualizing



1.54 %


1.73 %




Annualization factor



1.33


1.33




Return on average assets



2.05 %


2.30 %


(25)

bps










Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



23.08 %


31.60 %


(852)

bps

Tangible book value per common share (1)



$             20.78


$            16.91


23 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.49 %


6.68 %


81

bps










(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
















Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the
company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a
number of limitations.  As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance
with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable  to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use.  A reconciliation
of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below.  Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. 
Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the
calculation of total assets.  Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets.  Tangible book
value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.     














Nine Months Ended







September 30,


September 30,







2022


2021


Change











Net income



$         162,565


$        171,903


-5 %


Less: preferred stock dividends  



(17,186)


(15,145)


13 %


Net income available to common shareholders



$         145,379


$        156,758


-7 %











Average shareholders' equity



$      1,219,305


$        991,467


23 %


Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,360)


(17,913)


-3 %


Less: average preferred stock



(364,028)


(313,689)


16 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity



$         837,917


$        659,865


27 %











Annualization factor



1.33


1.33




Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



23.08 %


31.60 %


(852)

bps



















Total equity



$      1,412,590


$     1,109,878


27 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,152)


(17,688)


-3 %


Less: preferred stock



(499,520)


(362,149)


38 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity



$         895,918


$        730,041


23 %











Assets



$    11,978,722


$   10,952,033


9 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,152)


(17,688)


-3 %


Tangible assets



$    11,961,570


$   10,934,345


9 %











Ending common shares



43,109,578


43,178,061












Tangible book value per common share



$             20.78


$            16.91


23 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.49 %


6.68 %


81

bps


Merchants Bancorp


Average Balance Analysis


($ in thousands)


(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


September 30, 2021



Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/



Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Balance

Interest

Rate 


Assets:


























Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$       211,653

$    1,394

2.61 %


$      367,540

$       910

0.99 %


$        580,397

$       395

0.27 %


Securities available for sale - taxable

331,796

485

0.58 %


330,759

917

1.11 %


308,476

1,115

1.43 %


Securities available for sale - tax exempt





1,361

12

3.50 %


Held to maturity securities

98,363

970

3.91 %






Mortgage loans in process of securitization

235,230

2,162

3.65 %


198,349

1,449

2.93 %


437,601

2,868

2.60 %


Loans and loans held for sale

10,245,294

129,101

5.00 %


8,643,276

85,994

3.99 %


8,689,144

72,924

3.33 %


     Total interest-earning assets

11,122,336

134,112

4.78 %


9,539,924

89,270

3.75 %


10,016,979

77,314

3.06 %


Allowance for credit losses on loans

(39,325)




(33,401)




(28,679)




Noninterest-earning assets

354,794




314,355




248,191

















Total assets

$  11,437,805




$    9,820,878




$    10,236,491






























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:


























Interest-bearing checking

4,207,217

21,980

2.07 %


3,849,876

6,945

0.72 %


4,754,633

1,561

0.13 %


Savings deposits

239,262

162

0.27 %

#

238,944

62

0.10 %


211,494

39

0.07 %


Money market 

2,523,315

13,094

2.06 %

#

2,626,973

6,567

1.00 %


2,259,786

4,394

0.77 %


Certificates of deposit

2,030,152

9,766

1.91 %

#

639,556

1,194

0.75 %


591,093

987

0.66 %


    Total interest-bearing deposits

8,999,946

45,002

1.98 %


7,355,349

14,768

0.81 %


7,817,006

6,981

0.35 %















Borrowings

588,582

3,725

2.51 %


749,628

2,471

1.32 %


677,201

1,452

0.85 %


    Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,588,528

48,727

2.02 %


8,104,977

17,239

0.85 %


8,494,207

8,433

0.39 %















Noninterest-bearing deposits

474,925




402,328




586,981




Noninterest-bearing liabilities

107,192




97,682




67,628

















    Total liabilities

10,170,645




8,604,987




9,148,816

















    Shareholders' equity

1,267,160




1,215,891




1,087,675

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  11,437,805




$    9,820,878




$    10,236,491

















Net interest income


$  85,385




$   72,031




$   68,881
















Net interest spread



2.77 %




2.90 %




2.67 %















Net interest-earning assets

$    1,533,808




$    1,434,947




$     1,522,772

















Net interest margin



3.05 %




3.03 %




2.73 %















Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities



116.00 %




117.70 %




117.93 %

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)



















Net Income


Net Income






Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended






September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,






2022


2022


2021


2022


2021


Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$            13,366


$          19,556


$             14,448


$         44,414


$         37,380


Mortgage Warehousing




11,801


11,868


23,217


36,828


73,848


Banking




39,344


25,932


23,463


94,040


68,229


Other




(6,023)


(3,421)


(2,625)


(12,717)


(7,554)


Total




$            58,488


$          53,935


$             58,503


$       162,565


$       171,903


































Total Assets










September 30,


June 30,


December 31,










2022


2022


2021






Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$          343,443


$        330,676


$           296,129






Mortgage Warehousing




2,735,278


2,836,998


3,977,537






Banking




8,760,416


7,835,152


6,929,565






Other




139,585


83,229


75,407






Total




$     11,978,722


$   11,086,055


$      11,278,638






































Gain on Sale of Loans


Gain on Sale of Loans






Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended






September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,






2022


2022


2021


2022


2021


Loan Type














Multi-family




12,002


$          19,623


$             24,309


$         46,578


$         68,553


Single-family




138


406


1,592


1,001


7,677


Small Business Association (SBA)




1,214


1,535


3,112


5,304


6,525


Total




$            13,354


$          21,564


$             29,013


$         52,883


$         82,755


































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale










September 30,


June 30,


December 31,










2022


2022


2021




















Mortgage warehouse lines of credit




$          815,084


$        900,585


$           781,437






Residential real estate




1,030,075


876,652


843,101






Multi-family financing




2,766,950


3,236,917


2,702,042






Healthcare financing




1,429,675


1,262,424


826,157






Commercial and commercial real estate




810,731


695,158


520,199






Agricultural production and real estate




91,913


90,070


97,060






Consumer and margin loans




13,696


8,871


12,667










6,958,124


7,070,677


5,782,663






    Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans



38,996


37,474


31,344






Loans receivable




$       6,919,128


$     7,033,203


$        5,751,319




















Loans held for sale




2,844,750


2,759,116


3,303,199






Total loans, net of allowance




$       9,763,878


$     9,792,319


$        9,054,518






