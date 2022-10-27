PC Matic Names Morgan Rubens Vice President of State, Local, and Educational (SLED) Sales

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American-based cybersecurity firm, PC Matic , announced that it has appointed Morgan Rubens, who previously served as a Sales Representative on the company's State, Local, and Educational (SLED) sales team, as the company's new Vice President of SLED Sales.

Rubens brings over a decade of SLED sales and business development experience to the role and will now, in her new role as Vice President of SLED Sales, be responsible for driving customer acquisition and retention efforts for the SLED sales division of PC Matic. Rubens will lead efforts to grow PC Matic's SLED sales team nationwide, and will work to develop and maintain relationships with key state and local and partners.

"Morgan's leadership, commitment to teamwork, and positive attitude has made her an integral member of our team," said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. "As the company moves forward with aggressive goals for growth, Morgan has proven herself as the leader this division of our company needs, and I could think of no one better to join our leadership team at such a pivotal moment for PC Matic."

Prior to joining PC Matic, Rubens served as an Advance Technology Executive with Zones, Inc., and their federal sales division. In this role, Morgan was responsible for maintaining relationships and working with senior government leaders to identify and develop new business opportunities. Before joining Zones, Inc., Morgan was a Senior Account Executive with National Conference Services, Inc., where she was responsible for nearly $1-Million in IT-company-related account revenue each fiscal year.

"I am humbled by this opportunity," said Rubens. "I believe in PC Matic and our Application Whitelisting technology, and I am excited to lead a division whose sole responsibility is working with state and local partners to ensure their security stacks are adequately equipped with the best cybersecurity technologies available."

A native of South Carolina, Rubens earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business.

