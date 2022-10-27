SYSTEM SEALS TAKES GOLD IN THE 2022 LEAP AWARDS FOR WIND TURBINE SOLUTION

CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- System Seals Inc., a research-based seal manufacturer focused on optimizing fluid seal performance, took home gold in the 2022 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards.

System Seals was recognized for its VORTEX Main Bearing Seal, a groundbreaking rotary seal that autonomously redirects grease out of a wind turbines through a unique internal helix design. The judges called the design "a novel solution to a recognized problem. Its greatest virtue is its simplicity."

Presented by WTWH Media, the LEAP Awards celebrate the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space. Winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 14 engineering and academic professionals. System Seals faced other brands in the Mechanical category.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our design solution," said Arnold von Engelbrechten, System Seals president. "I'm proud that our innovation has already provided significant reductions in maintenance and overall cost of ownership."

Based in Cleveland, System Seals is a research-focused, international seal manufacturer that works in close collaboration with OEMs and maintenance-and-repair customers. The company's Engineering Center uses state-of-the-art testing and design tools to identify and overcome weaknesses in stock seals, while developing new ways to optimize performance. The company serves a variety of industries including wind energy, metal processing, forging, oil and gas, mining, mobile hydraulics, cylinder repair and maintenance and injection molding. For more information visit www.systemseals.com

