Interim Report Q3 January-September 2022: Fagerhult

HABO, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The third quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 1,891 (1,895), a decrease of -0.2% adjusted to -5.2% for currency effects of MSEK +94

Net sales were MSEK 2,081 (1,745), an increase of +19.3% adjusted to +13.0% for currency effects of MSEK +109

Operating profit was MSEK 218.8 (184.2), an increase of +18.8% with an operating margin of 10.5 (10.6)%

Earnings after tax were MSEK 156.9 (127.6)

Earnings per share were SEK 0.89 (0.72)

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 85.3 (201.8)

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

Customer demand was very strong, resulting in the second highest quarterly net sales level ever. Our modern connected lighting solutions help customers reduce energy consumption by up to 90%.

An investor webcast following the Quarter 3 Report 2022 will be held on 28 October 2022 at 09:30 CET.

A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

