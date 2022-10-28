LENNAR BREAKS GROUND ON AQUA COMMUNITY

Aqua will bring 25 new townhomes to Henderson's Water Street District

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, broke ground on Aqua, a new community of townhomes located in Clark County across the street from Henderson Water Street District, a popular destination for dining, shopping and recreation just 14 miles southeast of the Las Vegas strip, Wednesday morning. Aqua will offer thoughtful new townhome designs including Lennar's popular Next Gen® – The Home Within a Home. Anticipated to open in Fall 2023, the new community will provide a wide variety of homes within a highly-amenitized setting – creating a living experience unparalleled in the Las Vegas market.

Lennar celebrates the groundbreaking of Aqua, a new community of townhomes located across the street from the popular Henderson Water Street District, just 14 miles southeast of the Las Vegas strip. The new townhome community is anticipated to open in Fall 2023. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome the Aqua townhome community to Henderson's historic Water Street District, which will attract even more residents to enjoy this thriving, urban setting and help ensure the long-term sustainability of the redevelopment area," said Mayor Debra March. "I commend Lennar Homes for their investment and commitment to the City 's vision to transform downtown Henderson into a dynamic and vibrant place to live, work, shop and play."

"Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of Aqua," said Joy Broddle, President of Lennar's Las Vegas Division. "This community will deliver the winning combination for home buyers with our thoughtfully designed floorplans and an ideal location within the Henderson Water Street District and its endless entertainment options."

Aqua will offer four distinct floorplans ranging from approximately 1,800 to 1,900 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space. The townhomes will offer two to four bedrooms and Next Gen – The Home Within A Home® living options designed for the ultimate multigenerational living experience. Each new Lennar home will feature the builder's signature Everything's Included® upgrades and features such as state-of-the-art appliances.

Aqua is located in the Water Street District of Henderson – a revitalized urban core that offers exceptional dining options, boutique retail, breweries, live music, professional sports, locals' casinos, neighborhood coffee shops, a bakery and a farmer's market every Thursday. For more information about the area visit waterstreetdistrict.com.

About Lennar Corporation



Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Media Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lennar Corporation