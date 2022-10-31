CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind PayPal Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 5, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal") (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased PayPal common stock between February 3, 2021, and February 1, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in PayPal, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against PayPal includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had inflated the Company's vitally important Net New Active Accounts metric guidance through an usually large use of marketing campaigns that were easily susceptible to fraud; i.e. the creation of millions of illegitimate accounts which were created for the sole purpose of taking advantage of cash incentives for account creation; (2) defendants used these marketing campaigns and other incentives to hide the Company's true churn rate and declining levels of engagement with the platform; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and /or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 5, 2022

Aggrieved PayPal investors only have until December 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

