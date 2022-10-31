Dominion DMS announces integration with ScanIt Parts™

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces a certified SecureVUE integration between VUE DMS and ScanIt Parts™. Part of Innovative Programming Systems, Inc's suite of products, ScanIt's state-of-the-art technology with wireless barcode scanning and printing ability provides the tools to reduce cost, save time, and improve data accuracy in your automotive dealerships.

Dominion DMS (PRNewswire)

"Our parts department loves this integration between ScanIt Parts™ and VUE DMS. From special orders to daily operations, this has simplified our process and gives time back to the staff to focus on getting our customers what they need, when they need it." - Thomas Ruggiero, Dealer Principal, Bay Ridge Subaru.

A dealership's parts department must handle inventory control consistently. ScanIt Parts™ provides auto dealerships with solutions to problems in real-time by simplifying the process of parts optimization. It helps keep track of special orders, inventory stocking levels, bin checks, and many other daily parts department operations. This wireless technology has proven that dealerships can decrease costs, increase productivity, and improve inventory control.

"Integrating ScanIt Parts™ to VUE DMS allows greater control over all parts inventory, which has become increasingly more important to dealerships in the last few years. The reduction in key errors alone will yield tremendous benefits to those that utilize this integration and technology. Increasing technology while reducing manual processes will benefit the entire parts department" – Dale Zimmer, Innovative Programming Systems, Inc.

ScanIt Parts™ increases customer satisfaction by ensuring orders get scanned in as soon as they arrive so the customer's vehicle can be serviced in a timely manner with the parts they need.

"We are excited to offer innovative integrations to VUE DMS from technology partners like ScanIt. Their ScanIt Parts™ product improves the efficiency of our dealership customers and allows them to be more productive and profitable." - Arlene Clements, Vice President of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about VUE DMS and future integrations, visit DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. Dominion DMS introduced VUE DMS, a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud by a team with decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE DMS enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE DMS provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website , and like us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About IPS:

Innovative Programming Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and is the developer of ScanIt Parts™ and ScanIt Vehicles™ software applications. ScanIt Parts™ is the leader in wireless barcode scanning for parts departments. Operating in over 800 auto dealerships across the U.S., ScanIt Parts™ has brought years of experience and state-of-the-art technology to parts departments of all franchises since 1992. These software applications help automate dealerships with day-to-day operations and inventory control. Innovative Programming Systems provides high-quality software and support, allowing automotive dealerships to maximize profitability. As Innovative Programming Systems continues to develop and improve its software, its current automotive dealerships are moving forward and capitalizing on increased sales and lower costs. Innovative Programming Systems was founded in 1992 and is privately held.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Scott Smith

Product & Content Marketing Manager

Dominion DMS

Scott.Smith2@dominiondms.com

Dale Zimmer

VP of Software Development

Innovative Programming Systems, Inc.

dzimmer@ipsdev.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dominion DMS