Public Knowledge® Joins National Campaign to Address the Harm Caused by ASFA

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 25th year of the Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA). Public Knowledge® is hosting the first of three events in a National Campaign to Address the Harms Caused by the Adoption and Safe Families Act: Reimaging Permanency.

The Harm of ASFA Webinar will be hosted live on Wednesday, November 2, 2 pm-3:30 pm EST, by FIJW at Public Knowledge®, in partnership with Children's Rights, the Center for the Study of Social Policy ( CSSP ), the National Association of Counsel for Children ( NACC ), United Family Advocates ( UFA ), and the newly-formed Family Justice Group.

The campaign's purpose is not only to spotlight the harms perpetuated by this destructive legislation - but to actually fix them. The November 2nd webinar will include a panel of advocates and national experts who have lived expertise and have been personally impacted by ASFA. The interactive panel will discuss how to advocate effectively and highlights the numerous destructive ASFA-related policies and practices in our child welfare system.

Featured speakers will include Marty Guggenheim, Shrounda Selivanoff, Jerry Milner, and Kathleen Creamer. The event will be hosted by Stacey Moss, President of Public Knowledge, LLC.

"Before coming to PK, I was actually a child welfare attorney. I've represented parents, children, and my state's child welfare agency at different times during my career. So, I have seen firsthand the devastation these timelines cause. As a young attorney, filing TPR proceedings, I was excited about ASFA and what it could mean for children's permanency. But what I know now is that our state intervention in families' lives needs to be temporary and rare, that we need to invest in our communities and "villages" of relatives to support ALL families through difficult times, and I genuinely believe that ASFA is not the fix for the system that we all thought it would be 20 years ago," states Stacey Moss, President.

Then in late November, Children's Rights will hold a panel event featuring the voices of impacted individuals. Finally, there will be an event focusing on legislative reform in December. The campaign events will feature the voices of national experts and advocates from across the U.S., as well as impacted families with lived expertise.

Family Integrity & Justice Works at Public Knowledge® focuses on the replacement of the child welfare system. Coming together to promote justice, we see a bright future where families have the support they need without bias, judgment, or fear of separation. We're proposing a radical change in a way that's never been done before.

