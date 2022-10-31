From Superheroes and Super Sleuths to Ghosts, Wizards, and Time Traveling Doctors, Candidates Tell Ballotpedia Which Fictional Character They Would Be

Superman tops the list, but an array of Halloween favorites – including Michael Myers – make the cut

MIDDLETON, Wis., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballotpedia has received thousands of responses from candidates who completed the organization's highly-regarded Candidate Connection Survey .

Three candidates said they would be horror film icon Michael Myers

The survey's aim is to help voters gain a more meaningful understanding of the candidates appearing on their ballot. And there's no better way to look behind the carefully crafted campaign persona than asking a question that has nothing to do with politics. Ballotpedia asked:

If you could be any fictional character, who would you want to be?

This year's responses were fascinating, as usual. But they also have a distinctly Halloween feel. Here are the top responses:

143 candidates would be Superman 77 candidates would be Batman 73 would be Wonder Woman 26 would be Sherlock Holmes 16 would be James Bond 11 would be Atticus Finch 6 would be Leslie Knope 6 would be Doctor Who 5 would be Hermione Granger

Some old favorites, some new additions, and a few twists – props to the sitcom series "Parks and Recreation" for capturing the imaginations of a few candidates. And next year, we'll be sure to ask which versions of these popular characters they prefer (Except Batman: Adam West is the only correct response!).

There were also some other choices that had us a bit spooked. Three candidates told us they would be horror film icon Michael Myers, Casper the Friendly Ghost, and Captain Jack Sparrow.

Have a Happy Halloween, everyone!

For More Information

You can read all the Candidate Connection Survey responses here . And remember: Ballotpedia's election teams will be publishing their reporting and analysis – and election night results – on Ballotpedia.org, in Ballotpedia's flagship newsletter, "The Daily Brew," and at its upcoming Election Analysis Hub.

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia is America's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to more than 370,000 professionally authored articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

