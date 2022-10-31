Watercrest Winter Park Celebrates the Traditions of Oktoberfest with Festive Flair

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrated their third year of a truly authentic Oktoberfest experience under the culinary skill and passions of Senior Executive Chef Nathan Shifflett. Watercrest Winter Park recognizes the importance of honoring traditions like Oktoberfest as part of their signature program Life Silhouettes.

Senior Executive Chef Nathan Shifflett and his culinary team bring the festive sights, sounds and tastes of Oktoberfest to Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care. (PRNewswire)

When a resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Chef Nathan utilizes his culinary skills and creativity to bring these treasured holidays to life at Watercrest Winter Park. Each fall, the sights, sounds, and smells of Oktoberfest fill the air, engaging residents in a multisensory experience that enlivens the senses with the traditional music and iconic tastes of Germany. As a German descendant, Chef Nathan and his culinary team don German attire and serve a mouth-watering feast. Residents enjoy authentic dishes such as Kartoffelsuppe (German potato soup), Wiener Schnitzel with lemon butter sauce, grilled bratwurst, weisswurst, and knockwurst served with apfelkraut while warm pretzels freshly bake in the old-world artisan open-flame oven. German chocolate cake and homemade apple strudel satisfy a sweet tooth, while lager glasses clink to the festive outcries of Prost!

"At Watercrest Winter Park, we focus on celebrating these occasions which bring joy and connection to our residents," says Mary Ann Howell, Senior Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park. "Chef Nathan is truly gifted in his ability to create a multi-sensory experience for our residents with his culinary talent and enthusiasm."

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group