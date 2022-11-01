AWARD-WINNING FILM 'SMYRNA', BASED ON TRUE 1922 EVENTS URGES US TO REMEMBER THE CATASTROPHIC CONSEQUENCES OF WAR ON HUMANITY

"An urgent and multilayered examination of an unspeakable atrocity. Told with great passion and brimming with outrage."

— Atom Egoyan, 2-time Academy Award Nominated Director

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The critically acclaimed epic war drama SMYRNA, hits 700+ screens in select theaters nationwide through Fathom Events, as a one-night-only event on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

SMYRNA brings to the big screen an extraordinary piece of cinema that details the heartbreaking 1922 catastrophe which destroyed one of the greatest cities in the world, once known as the "Pearl of the Orient." It urges us to pay attention to the current refugee crisis that our world continues to face today, as people are forced to flee their homeland because of war, violence, and persecution.

View Trailer HERE

SMYRNA has won the hearts of audiences having received a 6-minute standing ovation at BAFTA's iconic Princess Anne Theatre, in London, as well as receiving the 2022 Los Angeles Greek Film Festival and San Francisco Greek Film Festival Audience Awards.

To date, SMYRNA stands as highest budgeted Greek film in history.

Fathom Events special presentation of SMYRNA includes a bonus feature with behind the scenes of the making-of SMYRNA with exclusive talent interviews and a live recorded performance of select songs from the original SMYRNA soundtrack with world famous singer Alkistis Protopsalti and other music artists.

Tickets for this moving drama, coming to select theaters nationwide on December 8, 2022, are available at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). For group sales information, click HERE

A special screening of the film will take place on November 29th at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, under the Auspices of the Greek Permanent Mission to the United States. It will also be screened at the European Parliament in Brussels on January 11, 2023, as well as other festivals and events around the world.

Written by Mimi Denissi in collaboration with 2-time Tony Award nominee, Martin Sherman, SMYRNA has won 6 Hellenic Academy Awards including Best Cinematography.

The film is directed by Grigoris Karantinakis with an international cast including Mimi Denissi, Leonidas Kakouris, Burak Hakki, Katerina Geronikolou, Jane Lapotaire, Susan Hampshire, Rupert Graves, Christos Stergioglou and Daphne Alexander.

SMYRNA was produced by Dionyssis Samiotis, alongside Executive Producers Joseph Samaan and Mimi Denissi. In the U.S., promotional partners include AHEPA, Antenna 1 Satellite (ANT1) and Papadopoulou. Film Bridge International is overseeing international sales for the film.

SMYRNA is a Tanweer Productions film, in co-production with Central Stage, ANT1 Group, ERT, Greek Film Center, Tsiatlino, Finos Film, Barking Well Media, York Films, Europa and the support of Ministry of Digital Policy & Media and the National Center of Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME).

Grand Sponsors: Hellenic Foundation for Culture, Greek National Tourism Organization, Ε.Ι. Papadopoulos S.A , Ch.A. Papaellinas Commercial.

Sponsors: OPAP, Aegean oil, Optima Bank, Athens Medical Center, M/Maritime, Protergia, Sun Spices S.A., Marina Giavroglou, Petra & Fos.

Supported by the North Aegean Region, Chios Regional Unit, municipality of Chios, municipality of Western Lesvos, municipality of Mytilene, Maria Tsakos Foundation, Region of Attica, South Athens Regional Unit, Hellenic ministry of national Defense, Embassy of Japan in Greece.

For artwork/photos related to SMYRNA visit our press page HERE.

For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Melinda Manos (310-272-4225) melinda@manospr.com at Manos Public Relations

About Fathom Events - Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Tanweer - For over 35 years, Tanweer has been a leading film distribution company. In 2018, Tanweer expanded its business to film and television production, with Tanweer Productions quickly becoming the leading producer of local Greek content, with box office hits such as EFTIHIA, SMYRNA and several television series on primetime television. "We are addicted to stories." For more information, visit www.tanweer.com

