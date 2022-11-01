EMPLOYEE-OWNED COMPANY ANNOUNCES EXPANDED MARKET FOCUS

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APTURA Group, a 100% employee-owned holding company, has announced an expansion of its Aftermarket Sales focus and capabilities. In its continuous efforts to reliably provide customers with what they need when they need it, APTURA Group is expanding its market coverage by synergizing the Aftermarket Sales offering across platform locations, providing seamless and elevated services to customers.

This initiative will be led by Greg Dunnavant, National Aftermarket Sales Director. Dunnavant has been in the door and hardware industry for over 32 years. During that time, he has led the tremendous effort of providing Aftermarket customers with true value-add and holistic opening solutions. In his newly created role, Dunnavant will lead the team's commitment to delivering and elevating the exceptional service APTURA customers have come to expect.

Dunnavant shares his excitement and the vision behind this move, "I am honored to lead a team that will focus on combining speed, accuracy, and reliability to provide excellent customer service that builds lasting relationships."

Ron Couch, CEO of APTURA Group, commented, "Our direct-to-end-user aftermarket sales commitment has led the way for our transformation into a service organization. Providing our customers with trusted solutions that protect and secure their facilities requires commitment and passion that Greg and his entire team exemplify."

"The geographical and technical staff in our APTURA Group offices support more coverage and access to our products and services that our customers have continued to need and rely on," said Jay Manzo, President of APTURA Group. "Greg and his team will definitely be busy!"

This expansion is intended to bring an even greater customer value proposition. Todd Bowman, Vice President of Sales of APTURA Group explained, "Greg's dedication to serving the customer is unrivaled. Accompanied by his years of experience, he will lead a dedicated platform team, committed to providing our aftermarket customers with comprehensive solutions that include all product and service offerings."

