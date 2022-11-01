Focused Labs Opens Denver Office as the Company Continues to Scale

New office in Venture X Denver LoDo coworking space gives company "boots on the ground" advantage to meet regional demand

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused Labs , a leading digital transformation consultancy and software development firm, announced today it has opened an office in the Venture X Denver LoDo coworking space. The office will seat 10 employees and positions Focused Labs to take advantage of growing demand in the western region.

The opening of a Denver office comes on the heels of Focused Labs' buildout in Chicago's historic Old Post Office building where the company relocated its headquarters this January. The Old Post Office saw an $800 million redevelopment starting in 2016 and features world-class amenities including a 3.5 acre urban rooftop, food hall and 2.5 million square feet of stunning multi-use space.

The new Denver office features boutique hotel-style hospitality for employees and a vibrant space that fosters community and connectedness while paying homage to the many things that make Denver unique. The space is equipped with high-tech meeting rooms, event space, on-site staff and the ability for employees to work from all Venture X locations.

"The continued expansion of our physical footprint comes in line with the growing demand for our services and expertise," said Focused Labs CEO, Austin Vance. "In order to best serve our customers with the high-touch service they expect, we need to have that 'boots on the ground' advantage. We're thrilled about this new chapter for our company."

The Venture X Denver LoDo office is located in the popular Dairy Block micro-district, a unique, mixed-use development located in the heart of downtown Denver. Dairy Block is a vibrant destination for shopping, drinking, dining and overnight stays at the award-winning Maven hotel.

While Focused Labs still encourages remote work, in-person work is often the preference of employees, according to Vance, who noted it's often impromptu run-ins in the kitchen or casual stand-up meetings where the best ideas come to life. The company's Denver office still has a handful of open employment opportunities. Learn more at https://focusedlabs.io/careers.

About Focused Labs

Focused Labs is a Chicago-based digital transformation consultancy and software development firm. We take a unique approach to developing high-quality, business-focused software that is structured around delivering products to market fast, testing with real customers and iterating based on their feedback. We believe in building superior solutions, fostering meaningful client relationships and creating a best place to work environment for our employees. Learn more at www.focusedlabs.io.

