InventHelp Inventor Develops a Handy Holiday Decorating Tool (FJK-189)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to decorate my house for Christmas without having to use a ladder," said and inventor from Albuquerque, N.M., "so I invented the MULTI USE ORNAMENT + HOOK."

The invention is a convenient and safe way to decorate a home with lights and other holiday decorations by allowing decorations to be secured without requiring a ladder. This could reduce the incidence of injuries and resultant trips to the emergency room associated with the standard decorating methods. Ideal for homes, businesses, or public places in which lights and other ornaments are employed for decorative purposes for Christmas or any holiday, the tool is practical and easy to use. Durable and lightweight, it also saves time and energy. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

