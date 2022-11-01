InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Trash Container for Vehicles (DAL-213)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I needed a better way to collect and contain fast-food wrappers, soda cans and other debris while driving," said an inventor, from Cedar Hill, Texas, "so I invented the S T A R. My design ensures that trash can be easily collected and properly disposed of within a truck or vehicle."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a convenient way to collect trash within a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to hanging a trash bag inside the vehicle. As a result, it reduces clutter and it helps to keep the vehicle interior clean and neat. The invention features an effective and space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-213, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp