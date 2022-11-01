Low Impact Development Technologies, LLC Receives Investment from Ember Infrastructure

Green Infrastructure Solutions Provider Experiencing Rapid Growth

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stormwater solutions provider Low Impact Development Technologies, LLC ("LID Tech") announced today it has received an investment from Ember Infrastructure ("Ember") to meet growing demand for its suite of green infrastructure products and services that enhance stormwater management in ways that reduce runoff and flooding while improving water quality, safety, and quality of life in urban and ultra-urban areas.

Low Impact Development Technologies, LLC subsidiary Porous Technologies LLC is a green infrastructure company specializing in modular precast concrete stormwater management products, including the modular Stormcrete® precast porous concrete panel (“PPCP”) system as well as the Urban Raingarden™. (PRNewswire)

Ember invests in Low Impact Development Technologies to scale stormwater management solutions.

LID Tech owns Porous Technologies LLC ("PT"), a green infrastructure company specializing in modular precast concrete stormwater management products, including the modular Stormcrete® precast porous concrete panel ("PPCP") system as well as the Urban Raingarden™.

LID Tech also owns Stormwater Compliance, LLC ("SWC"), a full-service post-construction stormwater infrastructure inspection and maintenance business servicing a variety of commercial & industrial customers across the full spectrum of traditional stormwater systems and green infrastructure.

As more green infrastructure is built around the country and regulations increasingly target stormwater-driven water pollution, long-term maintenance solutions will be increasingly required, creating a symbiotic relationship across both PT and SWC. Ember's investment will support the growth of both businesses.

"Ember is proud to be partnering with the deeply experienced and innovative team at Low Impact Development Technologies," said Caleb Powers, Principal at Ember, who will join the company's Board of Directors. "Many of our most basic water problems start with outdated and overwhelmed stormwater infrastructure. The company's solutions are critical enablers for communities to affordably and reliably transition towards green infrastructure, and we see tremendous opportunities for continued growth across the business going forward."

"This investment from Ember will allow us to grow all facets of our business, including expanding Stormcrete PPCP production both regionally and nationally to meet increasing demand for our high quality, easily maintained stormwater management solutions," said President and Founder Gregg Novick. "In Ember, we have found a knowledgeable and like-minded partner, and I could not be more excited to embark on this next phase of our expansion."

Stormcrete® PPCPs are manufactured and cured under controlled conditions, allowing for reproducible strength and flow. Because they arrive on site fully cured, they can be placed and used immediately across a variety of applications including right-of-way gutters, parking lots, sidewalks, alleyways, street corners, and pedestrian plazas. Permanent lifting points are set into the surface of the panels which makes them removable and replaceable, reducing life cycle costs and providing an extra factor of safety during maintenance activities.

Stormwater runoff represents one of the fastest-growing sources of water pollution in many waterways across the United States. Stormwater infrastructure in the United States received a D+ in the latest infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers, as aging and under-maintained assets are insufficient to manage runoff from impervious surfaces in cities and suburbs. Poor stormwater management also contributes to urban flooding, estimated to cause $9 billion in damages annually in the United States.

About Porous Technologies LLC

Porous Technologies, LLC is a stormwater solutions company specializing in modular precast concrete green infrastructure products including Stormcrete® PPCP and the Urban Raingarden™. Its modular precast stormwater systems provide quality control unsurpassed in the industry. For more information, please visit www.lidtech.com.

About Stormwater Compliance LLC

Founded in 2006, Stormwater Compliance, LLC (SWC) inspects and services all types of traditional stormwater systems and green infrastructure. In 2008, SWC began maintaining porous pavements in support of our core business and quickly became go-to experts. The company maintains porous surfaces of all types and sizes around the US. SWC's staff and management have extensive experience in all aspects of the stormwater industry from site design through post-construction inspection and maintenance, as well as product development. This experience and knowledge have generated business with cities, state agencies, and top engineering firms across North America as they look to expand the use of green infrastructure and comply with changing water quality goals. For more information, please visit www.swcim.com.

About Ember Infrastructure

Ember is a private equity firm investing in infrastructure solutions that reduce carbon intensity, increase resource efficiency, and enhance climate resilience. Headquartered in New York City, Ember partners with experienced management teams across the energy transition, water, waste, agriculture and industrial sectors. For more information, please visit www.ember-infra.com.

Media Contacts

Ember Infrastructure

media@ember-infra.com

Low Impact Development Technologies, LLC (“LID Tech”) has received an investment from Ember Infrastructure to enable it to meet growing demand for its suite of green infrastructure products and services that enhance stormwater management in ways that reduce runoff and flooding while improving water quality, safety, and quality of life in urban and ultra-urban areas. LID Tech owns Porous Technologies LLC and Stormwater Compliance, LLC. (PRNewswire)

Ember is a private equity firm investing in infrastructure solutions that reduce carbon intensity, increase resource efficiency, and enhance climate resilience. Headquartered in New York City, Ember partners with experienced management teams across the energy transition, water, waste, agriculture and industrial sectors. For more information, please visit www.ember-infra.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ember Infrastructure