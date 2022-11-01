MyyShop Wins the "Fastest Growing Global Social Commerce SaaS Platform" at the Global Brand Awards 2022 by Global Brands Magazine

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform launched by DHGATE Group in 2020, has been recognized by Global Brands Magazine's annual awards as the Fastest Growing Global Social Commerce SaaS Platform.

Social media and e-commerce convergence trends bring growth opportunity for both brands and individuals. According to a report from Insider Intelligence, the U.S. retail social commerce sales will rise by 24.9% to $45.74 billion in 2022. Insider Intelligence projects social commerce sales will reach $79.64 billion in the U.S. by 2025. Millennials and Gen Zers, who are more familiar with and motivated by influencer content, increasingly engage with social commerce more often, they are more likely to purchase from people they trust and influencers they wish to support. However, while influencers have the demands, many lack the knowledge to start and run an e-commerce business or access matching products.

MyyShop provides a comprehensive suite of digital solutions, from trending product discovery, single link URL quick online shop builder, omni-channel marketing services, livestream commerce tutorials, to smart logistics services, allowing influencers to turn social power into good business.

Less than two years after launching, MyyShop currently boasts more than 2.26 million products and works with more than 110,000 online influencers worldwide. In the first quarter of 2022, the number of active users on MyyShop has achieved year-on-year growth of 76.3%, while the number of paid users on MyyShop has achieved a year-on-year increase of 65.6%.

Headquartered in the UK, Global Brands Magazine is one of the world's most significant brand publications that provides the reader with the latest information on global brands in terms of their social and economic importance to the world. Global Brand Awards was established with the aim of honoring excellence in performance and rewarding Companies across different sectors. More than 7,000 companies and brands have participated in this year's competition and selection. Winners are comprised of global brands, including Bank of East Asia, Zhongtai Financial International, Viet Capital Securities, Ltd, Muang Thai Life Assurance, LOLC Finance, and many more.

"Thanks Global Brands Magazine for recognition, we are honored to receive this award。" said Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group. "We are devoted to promoting global trade and supporting entrepreneurial dreams. As a pathfinder of global e-commerce, MyyShop aims to lower the barrier for people to start and run a cross-border e-commerce business with our social commerce tools & services platform, our goal is to empower our partnering influencers and content creators to surpass $1 billion USD in GMV in the next three years, and also reach more than 1 million active users" explained Diane Wang.

MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform launched by DHgate in 2020, aims to help MSMEs, especially entry-level merchants and individuals with social influence, run their own online stores as direct sellers, turn their impact into a good business. Committed to engaging everyone in global trade, MyyShop connects Chinese manufacturing capacity with private domain traffic to lower the barrier of opening and operating a cross-border e-commerce business, with its advantages in smart product recommendation, social commerce site builder, cross-border marketing services, and smart logistics. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

