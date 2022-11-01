New Report from Balto's Conversation Excellence Lab Surveys 400+ Contact Center Employees to Fix Onboarding

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto's Conversation Excellence Lab has published a new report investigating one of the most pivotal points of an agent's career: new-hire onboarding.

Balto's research arm, The Conversation Excellence Lab (CEL), provides industry insights that companies rely on to improve contact center performance. (PRNewswire)

The report, " How to Fix Onboarding, According to 400+ Contact Center Employees ," analyzes how contact center agents, supervisors, managers, and executives view their onboarding processes and their effectiveness. The Conversation Excellence Lab, who led the project through completion, used statistical analysis to identify insightful trends, including:

Both managers and agents ranked 1-on-1 training as the most effective onboarding tool.

Leadership often overestimates how much agents remember from onboarding.

2 out of 3 agents want to change their onboarding to make it more personalized, thorough, and engaging.

"A lot of attention is put towards agent attrition, but it would benefit companies to take the time to truly investigate how the first few weeks of an agents' tenure impact their longevity at your company. It's hard to come back from a painful onboarding, but an empowering, supportive, and efficient onboarding can have an outsized impact and keep your agents on board for the long term," said Lior Torenberg, Head of the Conversation Excellence Lab.

"From the first outreach, companies need to let their prospective employees know that they care and set the tone for how they are going to be treated within an organization," said Donna Fluss, founder and president of DMG Consulting. "It's essential to provide a consistently positive, but realistic, message to employees from the first touchpoint, to on-boarding, during training, and throughout the employee's entire relationship with the company."

The report is available from the Conversation Excellence Lab for free. Coinciding with the release of the report, members of the Conversation Excellence Lab will discuss the findings in more detail in a webinar on Thursday, November 3rd at 1 PM CT.

The report is the latest in a series of industry-leading insights sponsored by Balto, the leader in uniting contact center agents with AI for better conversations.

About the Conversation Excellence Lab

The Conversation Excellence Lab is Balto's hub for academic-level research. The Lab creates thought-leading content with the support of research teams and in-house data. Each report is published online and available for free. Readers can get reports sent directly to their inbox by subscribing to the Lab's newsletter.

About Balto

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. Today, Balto has guided over 150 million calls, provided over 430 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Balto