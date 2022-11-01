Paradise Valley Unified School District Partners with Elevated Education to Reengage Youth

Teen Victory Program Provides Structure for Arizona Youth Ages 13-21

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) announces a partnership with Elevated Education to offer students and their families academic reengagement, and positive mentoring for youth through a project funded by the Arizona Governor's Office.

"As a leader in academic reengagement, Elevated is humbled to partner with PVSchools to mentor and provide a pathway to educational success for disengaged youth," said James Meehan, CEO of Elevated Education. "Our innovative Teen Victory Program provides a positive alternative to teens and young adults seeking to reengage in their academic success. We join with PVSchools in thanking the Governor for this much-needed, targeted investment in the future of Arizona's youth."

The Program's objectives include a wholistic approach to reengagement:

Analysis of participant's education history

Academic mentoring/coaching

Development of an individualized learning plan

School reengagement

Student Victory Team meetings (students, parents/guardians, school counselors, elevated mentor)

Ongoing mentoring throughout the school year

"By building relationships with new partners, like Elevated Education, we can work as one team to provide opportunities that enrich the lives of our diverse students. Focused on student success, we know that our students will succeed," said Dr. Troy Bales, Superintendent of Paradise Valley Unified School District. "So, we are thrilled to partner with Elevated Education and their Teen Victory Program to provide those additional resources to help our students reengage and graduate empowered for a lifetime of success."

For more information on how your school, school district, or student can take advantage of this one-of-a-kind program, please fill out the online form , call 602-641-4495, or e-mail info@elevatedteens.com.

About Elevated Education

Elevated Education 's mission is to cultivate a rigorous and innovative environment that focuses on each teen's unique abilities and needs to foster profound transformative growth and learning through alternative education and programs. The Elevated Education team has reengaged and educated thousands of teen students over the years.

About Paradise Valley Unified School District

Paradise Valley Unified School District (PVSchools) engages, inspires, and nurtures students through high-quality instruction, meaningful educational opportunities, and dynamic learning experiences. Located within approximately 100 square miles of northeast Phoenix and north Scottsdale, bounded by 7th Avenue and Pima Road, and Northern Avenue and Jomax Road PVSchools is conveniently situated near major freeways, shopping, and residential areas. PVSchools has 28 elementary schools; one K-8 school; seven middle schools for 7th and 8th grades; five high schools for grades 9-12, two alternative schools; two online-based school options; one dedicated preschool; and 25 additional school-based preschool locations.

