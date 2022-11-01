POM WONDERFUL - NOW THE #1 SELLER OF POMEGRANATES AND POMEGRANATE JUICE - CELEBRATES 20 YEARS

POM Wonderful Kicks Off Pomegranate Season and National Pomegranate Month by Continuing to Showcase the Unique Sweet Taste and Health Benefits of Pomegranates

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, POM Wonderful is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary, along with its achievement of making pomegranates and their health benefits more widely-known in the U.S. In 20 years, POM Wonderful has become the world's largest grower of Wonderful variety pomegranates, the number one supplier of the nation's fresh pomegranates, and the number one-selling 100-percent pomegranate juice in North America.

Thanks to POM Wonderful, pomegranates are now a household staple and a beloved fruit of the fall and winter months.

November marks the start of California pomegranate season and National Pomegranate Month. Thanks to POM Wonderful, pomegranates are now a household staple and a beloved fruit of the fall and winter months. Before POM only 12% of Americans had awareness about pomegranates. What serendipitously started as 100 acres of pomegranate trees found in the back of a pistachio orchard has turned into a $200+ million business, now with more than 9,000 acres of pomegranate trees.

"When we created POM Wonderful, it's hard to believe but pomegranates were essentially unknown in the U.S.," said Lynda Resnick, co-founder of POM Wonderful and co-owner of The Wonderful Company. "Twenty years later, because of POM Wonderful the world knows how important this amazing, historic, romantic fruit can be to a healthy diet. We take enormous pride in the part our juice has played in that evolution. We have been uncompromising in leveraging the pureness of the pomegranate, bottling 100% pomegranate juice with no added sugar or preservatives, and in an iconic, bottle recognized around the world. In this milestone year, I am excited to celebrate everything that's been achieved."

Jared Diamond, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Guns, Germs, and Steel," geographer, historian, and professor at UCLA has called Lynda Resnick a singularity in history. He points to her as an example of a business leader who changed the course of history, by creating an entirely new industry and category – introducing pomegranates and pomegranate juice to America 20 years ago.

The full POM Wonderful product line-up includes POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, Blueberry Juice and Cherry Juice, Wonderful variety pomegranates, POM Wonderful Pomegranate Fresh Arils and five flavors of POM Antioxidant Super Tea flavors. POM Juice is delicious to sip out of the bottle, but also makes a great addition to cocktails, mocktails, and smoothies and as a culinary ingredient. POM Arils offer a convenient way to enjoy the sweet and tart flavor of pomegranates while adding a festive pop of color to any dish.

About POM Wonderful

POM Wonderful is the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the United States as well as the worldwide leader in fresh California pomegranates and pomegranate-based products including our 100% pomegranate juices, healthy juice blends, and teas. We grow, handpick, and juice our own pomegranates to ensure the highest quality. POM Wonderful is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company with a portfolio that includes other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful® Pistachios, FIJI® Water, Wonderful® Halos®, JUSTIN® wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

