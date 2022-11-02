Azamara Unveils 155-Night World Voyage for 2025 With 46 Late Nights and Overnights

Following the success of the cruise line's 2024 world voyage, Azamara is giving loyalty guests and world-cruisers the first chance to book

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to announce its 2025 World Voyage, departing from San Diego, California and visiting 37 countries before concluding in Southampton, UK. Taking place on the independent cruise line's latest ship, Azamara Onward, this itinerary will include 15 overnights and 31 late stays in port, giving guests more time to immerse themselves in each unique destination. Due to the high demand for Azamara's 2024 World Voyage, which is currently sold out with a waitlist, the cruise line is showing its appreciation for trade partners, loyalty guests, and past and current world-cruisers by giving them the exclusive opportunity to book first.

"We are thrilled to have our second world cruise aboard Azamara Onward. With 60% of ports on this sailing being different from those on our 2024 world voyage, this itinerary was carefully curated to give even the most well-traveled guests a new perspective on the world," said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "Our 2025 world cruise invites travelers to not only see the world, but also take their time in each destination and make memories that will last long after the journey has ended."

Destinations that will be highlighted throughout the itinerary include:

Honolulu, Hawaii : Azamara makes its long-awaited return to the beloved Hawaiian Islands with a late stay in Honolulu , where guests can discover stunning beaches, vibrant sea life, and authentic Hawaiian cuisine and culture.

Samoa and Tonga : Guests will experience the less-traveled islands of Samoa and Tonga with famed whale swimming experiences and rich Samoan culture.

Sydney, Australia : An overnight stay offers guests the chance to dive deeper into Sydney's breathtaking beaches, iconic Opera House and vibrant food, arts and entertainment scene.

Stewart Island , New Zealand : Off the beaten path is New Zealand's southernmost island, a tranquil and unspoilt destination with less than 500 inhabitants. A majority of the island is Rakiura National Park, home to coastal rainforests, sand dunes, mountain ranges, and native wildlife.

Azamara's 2025 World Cruise will feature 13 complimentary land events, beginning with a kickoff gala in San Diego. Additional highlights of Azamara's immersive land experiences offered on the 2025 World Cruise include:

Benoa, Bali : Guests will discover Benoa's natural beauty and the charm of the island's deep-rooted culture during a special AzAmazing Evening, where local performers will display traditional forms of dance with intricate footwork and finger movements.

Bangkok, Thailand : A two-night stay offers guests the chance to truly immerse themselves in Bangkok's local culture through the city's food, music, dance, art and Buddhist temples. Travelers can opt for shore excursions to the mountainous city of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand and the Southeast Asian country of Lao, known for its Buddhist monasteries and French colonial architecture.

Semarang, Indonesia : Semarang is known as the Venice of Java for the many rivers that run through the center of the city. From this port, guests can take a shore excursion to Borobudur, the world's largest Buddhist temple dating back to the 9th century.

In addition to taking guests to every corner of the world, Azamara's 2025 World Voyage offers over $25,000 in exclusive amenities, including $4,000 in onboard credit, an additional $3,000 for shore excursions, roundtrip business class air travel, a premium beverage package for two, weekly laundry service, and more.

Azamara's 2025 World Voyage bookings are currently open to trade partners, loyalty guests, and past world-cruisers only. Bookings will open to the public on November 10, 2022. To learn more, please visit Azamara.com/WorldVoyage.

