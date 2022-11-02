BitcoinIRA, BitGo, and Pegasus Growth Capital Announce a Joint Educational Webinar on the Future of Digital Assets

Industry leaders host educational webinar offering investors unique perspectives on where crypto is headed in 2023

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BitcoinIRA , the world's first and most secure* digital asset IRA technology platform, announced an upcoming webinar titled "Where Do We Go From Here? A Conversation with BitGo, BitcoinIRA & Pegasus Growth Capital" held virtually on November 9, 2022, at 11 AM PST.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn from traditional finance, retail crypto retirement, and crypto security experts as they tackle important topics to close out 2022. Mike Belshe (CEO and Co-Founder of BitGo), Chris Kline (CRO and Co-Founder of BitcoinIRA), and Hank Holland (Founder of Pegasus Growth Capital) will answer audience members' questions and discuss:

How are investors strategizing their digital assets portfolios ahead of 2023

What industry leaders are doing to keep digital assets safe

What the future holds for alternative currencies against this macro backdrop

"Bitcoin could be seen as a hedge against currency devaluations and the impact of inflation in 2023," said Kline. "Investors of all stripes will continue to look towards digital assets in the new year through innovative and multifaceted ways as crypto matures. This webinar with BitGo and Pegasus Growth Capital is meant to give both retail and institutional audiences some unique insights into just how this emerging asset class will continue to be defined."

"Major institutions have adopted crypto in some form over the past two years and it's playing a factor in the volatility we've seen recently," said Belshe. "After a historic 2021 and challenging 2022, this webinar is meant to educate investors on what 2023 has in store as digital assets continue to revolutionize our economy."

About BitcoinIRA

BitcoinIRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first and most secure* digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies for their self-directed retirement accounts.

Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo.* BitcoinIRA has processed billions in transactions and has over 170,000 users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

BitcoinIRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. BitcoinIRA is privately funded and based in Las Vegas.

Learn more about BitcoinIRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

*See risk disclosures at bitcoinira.com/disclosures.

About BitGo

BitGo is the first digital asset company that has been focused exclusively on serving institutional clients since 2013. BitGo provides institutional investors with custody, liquidity, and security solutions. Active in both centralized and decentralized finance, BitGo offers market leading trading, lending, and borrowing services through its prime brokerage services and acts as the custodian for WBTC, the leading global stablecoin for Bitcoin.

In 2020, BitGo launched BitGo Portfolio and Tax, providing clients with a full-stack solution for digital assets. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets. BitGo processes approximately 20% of all global Bitcoin transactions, and supports over 500 coins and tokens. BitGo's customer base includes the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and institutional investors and spans more than 50 countries. For more information, please visit bitgo.com.

About Pegasus Growth Capital

Pegasus Growth Capital is a private equity firm that thinks differently. We seek high growth opportunities that are underserved by institutional capital. Our partners bring deep investment experience as well as finance, capital markets and legal expertise.

We actively partner with executive leadership and the board to drive growth and transformative change. We strive to better align interests with the Founder and key employees of our portfolio companies. Our mission is to partner with driven and competent leadership to grow innovative and disruptive businesses.

Learn more at http://www.pegasusgrowth.com.

