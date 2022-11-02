Blu Biotech Inc. Announces a Patent License Agreement with University of Michigan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blu Biotech Inc. entered into a Patent License Agreement with Innovation Partnerships at the University of Michigan (U-M) to develop and commercialize a Micro Gas Chromatography Photoionization Detector (Micro-GC-PID), that uses a patient's breath to diagnose various forms of cancer, COVID-19 and related variants, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), sepsis, and other acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. This novel diagnostic testing device was developed at the College of Engineering and the Weil Institute for Critical Care Research and Innovation through the efforts of Dr. Xudong Fan of the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Dr. Kevin Ward of the Department of Emergency Medicine at U-M.

Under the terms of the agreement, Blu Biotech will produce and commercialize the device for use in diagnostic testing. Blu Biotech has the right to exclusively utilize the technology for breath analysis products in the United States and Canada, Europe, and non-exclusively in other parts of the world. The commercial device will combine high-performance breath analysis with point-of-care utilization for the diagnosis and monitoring of multiple diseases. Last month, two of the Principal Investigators leading clinical trials on behalf of Blu Biotech presented breakthrough results for lung cancer detection and colorectal detection at the International Thoracic Surgical Oncology Summit in New York and the European Society of Coloproctology (ESCP) 17th Scientific Conference in Dublin, respectively. According to the World Health Organization; cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths.

Drs. Fan and Ward along with other members of the U-M Weil Institute recently published on the ability of the technology to diagnose COVID-19 including the ability to distinguish between COVID-19 variants. The group has also previously demonstrated the technology's promise in diagnosing and monitoring of ARDS, which is the severest form of lung injury affecting over 200,000 patients a year.

"We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with the University of Michigan, one of the world's leading research institutions. Together we are going to reduce cancer mortality by early and accurate cancer screening and improve the care of the critically ill and injured. Blu Biotech's expertise in biomarker development, together with University of Michigan's patented hardware, data science and clinical expertise provides for the first time a realistic point of care commercial breath test," said Robert Tavzel, Chief Executive Officer. "At Blu Biotech we continue to expand and develop breath biomarkers. Someday soon we will be able to target many other cancers, autoimmune disease, infectious disease, and even neurologic and heart diseases with the potential to save lives by early detection."

