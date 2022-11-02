Dataprise Expands Further on the West Coast and Enters Boston with Acquisition of Reboot Networks

Dataprise Expands Further on the West Coast and Enters Boston with Acquisition of Reboot Networks

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataprise, a premier provider of managed IT infrastructure services and cybersecurity solutions to strategic IT leaders nationwide, today announced the acquisition of California-based managed service provider Reboot Networks. The acquisition provides Reboot Networks' clients access to Dataprise's broad portfolio of powerhouse services including cybersecurity, disaster recovery and cloud while enabling Dataprise to expand its local presence across the West Coast and Boston.

National Managed Service Provider Dataprise Expands in California and Boston with acquisition of Reboot Networks (PRNewsfoto/Dataprise) (PRNewswire)

Dataprise gives clients one strategic IT partner with a local touch and the broadest managed services portfolio.

Founded in 1997, Reboot Networks delivers high-touch managed IT services to businesses in southern California, Seattle, and Boston. Reboot Networks pioneered IT Equity®, a principle that centers on designing and implementing technology solutions that add value well beyond ordinary problem solving.

"Reboot Networks is recognized for its stellar reputation and client-first strategy in the markets they serve. This localized, concierge level IT support is the perfect complement to Dataprise's powerful managed services portfolio which is honed for consistent and flawless delivery nationwide," said Steve Lewis, CEO of Dataprise. "Together we bring the absolute best technology experience to organizations across Los Angeles, Seattle, and Boston."

"There is a seismic shift occurring in the MSP industry as technology complexity increases, consolidation in the industry continues, and cybersecurity threats raise the stakes for providers and clients. To be the absolute best partner to our current and future clients, we believe scale matters. By joining Dataprise, we take our personalized, local service to new levels by giving our clients access to a larger skillset and unrivaled, highly mature managed services including business resiliency, cloud transformation, and cybersecurity," said Dan Dickenson, CEO, Reboot Networks.

"Reboot Networks is Dataprise's first SMB MSP acquisition as part of our larger MSP acquisition strategy to build out a national footprint. Through continued expansion we give clients one strategic IT partner with both a local touch and the industry's broadest managed services portfolio to power their businesses," said Christian Fulmino, SVP of M&A, Dataprise.

This marks Dataprise's fourth acquisition. The company's prior acquisition of Global Data Vault built a DRaaS powerhouse, while the acquisition of Microsoft's exemplar Azure partner rounded out Dataprise's Cloud portfolio and the acquisition of Wireless Watchdogs added a comprehensive Mobility Managed Services (MMS) portfolio.

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm.

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks.

Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 350+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 1,000 clients.

Mary Beth Hamilton

marybeth.hamilton@dataprise.com

301-945-0562

Dataprise (PRNewsfoto/Dataprise) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dataprise