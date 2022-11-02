IDenta Corp Develops Test Kit to Identify Fentanyl in Cocaine and Crack, Available for Purchase Online

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta has developed a unique test kit to identify Fentanyl in Cocaine and Crack.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, announced: "Illicit drugs, some purchased innocently online, may contain deadly levels of Fentanyl. It cannot be seen, tasted or smelled. It is nearly impossible to tell if drugs have been laced with Fentanyl unless the drugs are tested. IDenta understands the urgency to make a kit available to concerned citizens just as we equip worldwide security forces with a variety of the company's technologies. This kit will identify tiny amounts of Fentanyl contaminating a vast variety of drugs. The kit is sold under our Consumer Brand 'Touch&Know' through our company's website at www.touch-know.com as well as www.amazon.com. IDenta's test kit is inexpensive and gives results within minutes. This test can be the difference between life or death. "You never know when you need to know".

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

