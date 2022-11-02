Lithia & Driveway Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Driveway Store in Portland Tonight

Oregon -based automotive group with 75+ years of consumer focus, opens their first one-price store model in Portland

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway's (NYSE: LAD) convenient and transparent way for consumers to shop, finance, and sell vehicles online announced the grand opening of Driveway's first physical store in Portland, Oregon. The store establishes a physical presence for Driveway's traditional digital platform to further advance consumer optionality while modernizing the vehicle-ownership experience.

Driveway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Portland allows consumers to experience a new way to purchase a vehicle and have some fun in the process. Through an innovative and newly remodeled showroom, consumers can comfortably browse for vehicles independently with knowledgeable experts close by. Driveway's consumer-centric strategy prioritizes the customer experience through a hassle-free, one-price model.

"Our Driveway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store is the physical embodiment of our omni-channel solution," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO of Lithia & Driveway. "This new store model provides consumer optionality with a transparent and empowering experience—whether it's online, in person, or a combination of both."

Driveway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Portland is located at 633 NE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97232.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD):

LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

