Mayo Clinic, Orbita to Speak on Successful Utilization of Intelligent Virtual Assistants at HCIC

Orbita also on main-stage panel discussing transformation of the 'digital front door' through next-generation technologies that better serve the consumer

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbita, a leading provider of intelligent virtual assistants and workflow automation for healthcare, will join Sandhya Pruthi, MD, Medical Director for Health Education & Content Services at Mayo Clinic, for a presentation Monday, Nov. 7, at the annual Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC) in Miami. The presentation, also featuring Orbita's COO Nate Treloar, will highlight Mayo's efforts to provide a digital front door experience that delivers a personalized and frustration-free path for patients and consumers to access information and health resources.

(PRNewsfoto/Orbita, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In addition, Treloar will participate in a main-stage panel discussion Tuesday afternoon, featuring industry experts that likewise believe healthcare leaders must transform the patient experience by adopting next-generation technologies to streamline access and meaningful engagement.

"The topic of creating a more consumer-like experience for patients is timely," said Orbita CEO Patty Riskind. "The healthcare industry is under extreme pressure as we head into 2023, balancing labor shortages against the need to drive revenue and better manage costs. Digitizing routine tasks and interactions is a critical strategy for success."

Orbita will introduce its innovative digital front door solution at HCIC. Conference attendees will get a sneak peek at Orbita Blaze, designed to revolutionize the search function on healthcare websites by transforming limited search tools into a genuinely intelligent virtual assistant. Orbita Blaze uses natural language understanding and intentional conversational dialogs, so the entire website becomes an intuitive and useful search experience, guiding patients to valuable information and appropriate care.

"Think of Blaze as a match-maker, connecting consumers looking for healthcare information to the right medical answers and resources," Riskind said. "More than 43% of visitors to a provider's website immediately try to use the search bar. But most abandon their search, because current tools are unable to understand the individual's context or intent. Our conversational AI and NLP remove these barriers and improve patient access and conversion."

HCIC attendees can connect with Orbita at Booth 85 during the conference or reach out via hello@orbita.ai to schedule a meeting.

ABOUT ORBITA

Orbita is the connective tissue between providers and patients, to make navigating healthcare easier. We partner with healthcare organizations to implement smart virtual assistants, powered by conversational AI, that engage patients across web, text and voice channels. Our solutions – which meet privacy and security standards – help providers improve operational efficiency by automating workflows as they face the challenges of labor shortages, while also capturing revenue generated by routine, chronic and preventative care. Visit Orbita.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

Karina Stabile

Senior Account Executive, Aria Marketing

kstabile@ariamarketing.com

(m) 516.317.5835

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orbita, Inc.