RIVET UTILITY MAVEN JUMPSUIT SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivet Utility announced today that the MAVEN Jumpsuit is included in 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide with the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year's list features a variety of wonderful items for you and your loved ones, most of which have been selected from small businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2022. Rivet Utility's The MAVEN Jumpsuit will be available for purchase at www.rivetutility.com , and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "A jumpsuit is my living, working, traveling uniform. I think I own more jumpsuits from this L.A. brand than any other. This one is made from the softest French terry. And since it zips up and down, bathroom breaks are a breeze."

ABOUT THE MAVEN JUMPSUIT

The MAVEN is a well-fitting, comfortable, versatile jumpsuit to take you from day to night made from soft heather grey French terry fabric to move and groove with you. As with all Rivet Utility Jumpsuits, the MAVEN is made in Downtown Los Angeles and retails for $295.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2022) which runs from November 11 through November 22.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Rivet Utility MAVEN Jumpsuit on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 1.

ABOUT RIVET UTILITY

Rivet Utility is a women-led brand built around the idea of problem solving. We make one thing— jumpsuits. The BEST jumpsuits for every occasion. A whole outfit in one, designed to take away the daily stress of finding something to wear.

Founder Daun Dees, mother of 5, spent two years in R+D to create the right fit for Rivet Utility. All jumpsuits are made with zippers so it's an easy zip in— and more importantly— easy zip out. Creating a marriage of elegance and utility with the core collection and exciting specific pieces that are launched each season.

Rivet Utility is committed to creating quality products sustainably and ethically and is currently sold on Net-A-Porter, GOOP, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Fans of Rivet Utility, who have been photographed in the brand include Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Demi Moore, Jodie Comer, Jordana Brewster, Camila Morrone, Jessica Seinfeld, Jennifer Meyer, Barbara Sturm, Sara Foster among others.

