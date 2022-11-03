InventHelp Inventor Develops New Safety System for Vehicles (HOF-341)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an intelligent system that automatically recognizes and protect a forgotten animal or child against excessive interior temperatures in a parked car," said an inventor, from Sugar Land, Texas, "so I invented the CHILD/ PET CAR SAVER. My design ensures that the vehicle interior is at a comfortable temperature."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides added protection for a child or pet left behind in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it helps to prevent heat- or cold-related injuries. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, parents with young children, pet owners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-341, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp