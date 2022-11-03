Nova Reports Results for Third Quarter of 2022

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter, the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $143.9 million

GAAP net income of $35.1 million , or $1.10 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $39.7 million , or $1.24 per diluted share

Record sales of Optical CD Integrated Metrology platforms

Diverse revenue mix, propelled by a growing customer base across industry sectors

GAAP Results ($K)



Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Revenues $143,906 $141,628 $112,713 Net Income $35,075 $34,878 $30,335 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.10 $1.09 $1.02

Non-GAAP Results ($K)



Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 Net Income $ 39,698 $ 39,546 $34,546 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.24 $1.24 $1.16

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"Nova reported a strong third quarter, demonstrating the agility of our business model and the expanding diversification of our revenue mix across geographies and industry segments," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our solid performance in this dynamic environment was driven by the unique value we are consistently adding to our customers and our unwavering execution of Nova's long-term strategic targets. Along with our compelling guidance for the fourth quarter, Nova stands to conclude 2022 as a record year, establishing the foundation for Nova's recently introduced $1 billion long-term strategic plan."

2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$ 1 42 million to $ 1 52 million in revenue

$0.99 to $1.16 in diluted GAAP EPS

$1.15 to $1.32 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2022 Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $143.9 million, an increase of 2% compared with the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 28% compared with the third quarter of 2021.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 57%, compared with 57% in the second quarter of 2022 and compared with 58% in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $43.2 million, compared with $43.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $29.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $35.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $34.9 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $30.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $39.7 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. This is compared with net income of $39.5 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $34.5 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, inventory step-up and contingent consideration revaluation, stock-based compensation expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of ASSETS September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 118,814 126,698 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits 65,436 221,897 Marketable securities 150,980 61,568 Trade accounts receivable, net 98,909 68,446 Inventories 115,608 78,665 Other current assets 19,388 9,242 Total current assets 569,135 566,516 Non-current assets



Marketable securities 161,824 137,415 Interest-bearing bank deposits 3,223 3,672 Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits 1,600 1,600 Deferred tax assets 13,160 6,161 Severance pay funds 1,192 1,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,924 30,627 Property and equipment, net 48,734 34,460 Intangible assets, net 41,719 2,601 Goodwill 47,421 20,114 Other long-term assets 879 661 Total non-current assets 364,676 238,638 Total assets 933,811 805,154 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net - 183,037 Trade accounts payable 43,376 36,218 Deferred revenues 20,019 15,338 Operating lease current liabilities 6,020 4,452 Other current liabilities 49,247 48,885 Total current liabilities 118,662 287,930 Non-current liabilities



Convertible senior notes, net 196,072 - Accrued severance pay 3,570 3,686 Operating lease long-term liabilities 42,728 33,450 Long-term deferred tax liability 11,585 - Other long-term liabilities 8,146 6,334 Total non-current liabilities 262,101 43,470 Shareholders' equity 553,048 473,754 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 933,811 805,154

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues:







Products 116,634 92,552 340,666 237,128 Services 27,272 20,161 78,825 57,464 Total revenues 143,906 112,713 419,491 294,592 Total cost of revenues 61,776 47,475 180,823 125,480 Gross profit 82,130 65,238 238,668 169,112 Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 23,008 15,858 64,252 45,717 Sales and marketing 13,476 9,145 38,064 28,117 General and administrative 5,264 4,135 18,775 11,062 Amortization of intangible assets 1,444 574 4,570 1,723 Total operating expenses 43,192 29,712 125,661 86,619 Operating income 38,938 35,526 113,007 82,493 Financing income (expense), net 1,535 (889) 6,321 (1,615) Income before taxes on income 40,473 34,637 119,328 80,878 Income tax expenses 5,398 4,302 15,213 10,003 Net income for the period 35,075 30,335 104,115 70,875









Earnings per share:







Basic 1.22 1.07 3.63 2.50 Diluted 1.10 1.02 3.26 2.39









Shares used in calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):







Basic 28,685 28,429 28,686 28,316 Diluted 31,892 29,858 31,956 29,660

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income 35,075 30,335 104,115 70,875 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 2,094 1,619 6,130 4,794 Amortization of intangible assets 1,444 574 4,570 1,723 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 376 570 1,920 853 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 322 1,069 960 3,154 Share-based compensation 4,334 2,642 12,266 6,992 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation 1,140 (63) 4,111 (51) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts receivables, net (5,419) (6,423) (22,213) (1,316) Inventories (14,608) (2,245) (27,143) (12,493) Other current and long-term assets (2,078) (276) (10,149) (884) Deferred tax assets, net (2,202) (534) (7,142) (2,248) Operating lease right-of-use assets 997 374 3,032 1,191 Trade accounts payables 6,281 2,527 5,221 4,898 Deferred revenues 229 18,319 4,751 27,193 Operating lease liabilities (1,328) 117 (6,466) (1,068) Other current and long-term liabilities 5,346 4,027 (4,039) 8,332 Accrued severance pay, net (52) (1) 19 54 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,951 52,631 69,943 111,999 Cash flows from investment activities:







Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash - - (78,469) - Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits 39,957 (15,335) 156,461 (68,679) Investment in marketable securities (130,151) (107,261) (181,678) (208,727) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 23,737 6,521 57,935 7,721 Purchase of property and equipment (4,928) (760) (12,885) (2,566) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (71,385) (116,835) (58,636) (272,251) Cash flows from investment activities:







Settlement of a contingent consideration liability (8,480) - (8,480) - Purchases of treasury shares (2,146) - (6,416) - Proceeds from exercise of options - 11 82 11 Net cash used in financing activities (10,626) 11 (14,814) 11 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (1,423) 30 (4,377) 64 Changes in cash and cash equivalents (51,483) (64,163) (7,884) (160,177) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 170,297 136,290 126,698 232,304 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 118,814 72,127 118,814 72,127

NOVA LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 GAAP gross profit 82,130 80,388 65,238 Stock-based compensation* 1,114 1,021 557 Acquisition-related inventory step-up - 366 - Non-GAAP gross profit 83,244 81,775 65,795 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 57 % 57 % 58 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58 % 58 % 58 %







GAAP operating income 38,938 36,963 35,526 Stock-based compensation* 4,334 4,072 2,642 Acquisition-related inventory step-up - 366 - Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation - 2,392 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,444 1,513 574 Non-GAAP operating income 44,716 45,306 38,742 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 27 % 26 % 32 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 31 % 32 % 34 %







GAAP net income 35,075 34,878 30,335 Stock-based compensation* 4,334 4,072 2,642 Acquisition-related inventory step-up - 366 - Acquisition-related expenses and contingent consideration revaluation - 2,392 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,444 1,513 574 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 322 318 1,069 Revaluation of operating lease liabilities (572) (3,350) 217 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (905) (643) (291) Non-GAAP net income 39,698 39,546 34,546







GAAP basic earnings per share 1.22 1.22 1.07 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 1.38 1.38 1.22







GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.10 1.09 1.02 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.24 1.24 1.16







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):





Basic 28,685 28,688 28,429 Diluted 31,892 31,902 29,858

* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended Sep 30, 2022 included in – Cost of revenues - 1,114;

Research and development, net – 1,786; Sales and marketing – 827; General and administrative – 607.

NOVA LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2022 GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (Unaudited)



Low High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 0.99 1.16 Estimated non-GAAP items:



Stock-based compensation 0.13 0.13 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.05 0.05 Amortization of issuance costs 0.01 0.01 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.03) (0.03) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 1.15 1.32

