Resolute Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Q3 GAAP net income of $87 million / $1.11 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $157 million

Net cash position at $145 million and liquidity at $1.3 billion at quarter-end

Acquisition by Paper Excellence Group approved by stockholders

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today reported net income of $87 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, compared to net income of $80 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the same period in 2021. Sales were $974 million in the quarter, an increase of $157 million from the year-ago period. Excluding special items, the company reported net income of $85 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $67 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjustments for special items and adjusted EBITDA, are explained and reconciled below.

Quarterly Operating Income Variance Against Prior Period

Consolidated

The company reported operating income of $124 million in the quarter, compared to $217 million in the second quarter. The $93 million reduction reflects lower realized prices in wood products ($185 million), partially offset by higher prices in the pulp, paper and tissue segments ($48 million), higher shipments in wood products ($40 million) and lower manufacturing costs ($12 million). The company also recorded higher selling, general and administrative expenses ($17 million), reflecting a higher share-based compensation expense and costs incurred in relation with the acquisition by the Paper Excellence Group.

On July 5, the Paper Excellence Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation, a global diversified manufacturer of pulp and specialty, printing, writing, and packaging papers, entered into an agreement with Resolute to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Resolute stock.

For additional information, a full description of the transaction is outlined in the definitive proxy statement of Resolute filed on September 20, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (or, the "SEC") at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com and mailed to stockholders of Resolute beginning on September 20, 2022. Please also see Resolute's current reports on Form 8-K filed on July 6, 2022, July 7, 2022, August 4, 2022, October 25, 2022, October 27, 2022 and October 31, 2022 with the SEC.

Segment Operating Income Variance

Wood Products

The wood products segment generated operating income of $42 million in the quarter, a decrease of $138 million from the previous quarter. The average transaction price fell to $624 per thousand board feet, a $307 per thousand board feet, or 33%, decrease from the previous quarter. Wood products shipments increased by 88 million board feet, to 606 million, reflecting gradually improving rail car availability, leading to a 71 million board feet reduction in finished goods inventory, to 168 million at quarter-end. The operating cost per unit (or, the "delivered cost") decreased by $25 per thousand board feet, or 4%. EBITDA in the segment declined by $138 million, to $53 million.

Market Pulp

The company generated operating income of $81 million in the market pulp segment, an increase of $40 million from the previous quarter. The average transaction price increased by $93 per metric ton, or 10%, to $1,025 per metric ton, with gains in all grades. The delivered cost decreased by $54 per metric ton, or 7%, mainly due to lower maintenance costs in the quarter. Shipments increased by 5,000 metric tons and finished goods inventory remained relatively unchanged at 67,000 metric tons. EBITDA in the segment rose by $38 million, to $86 million.

Tissue

The tissue segment incurred an operating loss of $12 million in the quarter, compared to an operating loss of $9 million in the second quarter. The average transaction price increased by $72 per short ton, or 4%, but the delivered cost rose by 10%, mostly reflecting higher pulp prices. Shipments were 2,000 short tons lower and finished goods inventory increased by 1,000 short tons. Segment EBITDA decreased by $3 million, to negative $8 million.

Paper

The paper segment generated operating income of $52 million in the quarter, an increase of $15 million from the previous quarter. The average transaction price increased by $66 per metric ton, or 8%, reflecting more favorable market conditions. Shipments decreased by 34,000 metric tons, mostly reflecting inventory destocking in the prior quarter and lower productivity, and finished goods inventory increased by 7,000 metric tons due to shipment timing. The delivered cost was relatively unchanged as higher chemical prices were offset by lower maintenance costs. Segment EBITDA improved by $15 million, to $62 million.

Consolidated Quarterly Operating Income Variance Against Year-Ago Period

Operating income in the third quarter was $22 million higher than the same quarter of 2021. The variance includes higher selling prices for the market pulp, paper and tissue segments ($125 million) and higher shipments in wood products ($33 million). The company faced higher manufacturing costs ($99 million), mainly related to fiber ($46 million), maintenance and labor ($25 million) and energy prices ($24 million), as well as higher freight ($24 million). The company also recorded higher selling, general and administration expenses ($25 million), reflecting a higher share-based compensation expense and costs incurred in relation with the acquisition by Paper Excellence Group, and it benefited from a lower Canadian dollar ($12 million).

Corporate, Cash and Liquidity

The company generated $163 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter and it invested $31 million, net, in fixed assets.

With $446 million of quarter-end cash, liquidity stood at $1.3 billion. As a result, the company ended the quarter in a net cash position of $145 million.

By quarter-end, the company had recorded cumulative softwood lumber duty deposits of $535 million on the balance sheet, including $35 million paid in the quarter.

The company continues to assess the extent of the damage from a fire that started on October 6 at its Menominee (Michigan) recycled pulp mill, which resulted in the temporary idling of the facility. The company aims to restart the mill in the coming months. The company maintains insurance coverage for the mill, subject to customary deductible and limits. There was no injury in connection with the fire.

At the special meeting of stockholders held on October 31, Resolute's stockholders approved the acquisition by the Paper Excellence Group. The closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2023, following regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, the receipt of which remain outstanding.

Earnings Conference Call

Due to the pending transaction with Paper Excellence Group, the company will not host a third quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

Description of Special Items

Special items Third quarter (in millions)

2022

2021 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges $ (1) $ - Non-operating pension and other

postretirement benefit costs (credits)

3

(3) Other income, net

(37)

(20) Income tax effect of special items

33

10 Total $ (2) $ (13)

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 974

$ 817

$ 2,977

$ 2,830

Costs and expenses:























Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and distribution costs

653



554



1,847



1,642

Depreciation and amortization

34



42



101



123

Distribution costs

107



87



310



264

Selling, general and administration expenses

57



32



133



114

Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

(1)



—



8



2

Net loss on disposition of assets

—



—



2



—

Operating income

124



102



576



685

Interest expense

(5)



(5)



(16)



(16)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits

(3)



3



(13)



8

Other income (expense), net (4)

37



20



95



(74)

Income before income taxes

153



120



642



603

Income tax provision (5)

(66)



(40)



(89)



(167)

Net income including noncontrolling interest

87



80



553



436

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

—



—



—



(1)

Net income attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc. $ 87

$ 80

$ 553

$ 435

Net income per share attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc.

common shareholders:























Basic $ 1.12

$ 1.00

$ 7.14

$ 5.44

Diluted $ 1.11

$ 0.99

$ 7.07

$ 5.39

Weighted-average number of Resolute Forest Products Inc.

common shares outstanding:























Basic

77.5



79.4



77.4



80.0

Diluted

78.4



80.1



78.2



80.8

See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information



RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)



September 30, December 31,

2022

2021

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 446

$ 112

Accounts receivable, net:











Trade

297



257

Other

60



56

Inventories, net

609



510

Other current assets

49



54

Total current assets

1,461



989

Fixed assets, net

1,275



1,270

Amortizable intangible assets, net

57



57

Goodwill (2)

85



31

Deferred income tax assets

515



653

Operating lease right-of-use assets

54



54

Other assets

606



484

Total assets $ 4,053

$ 3,538

Liabilities and equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and other $ 493

$ 421

Current portion of long-term debt

1



2

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

8



8

Total current liabilities

502



431

Long-term debt, net of current portion

300



300

Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations

991



1,151

Deferred income tax liabilities

2



—

Operations lease liabilities, net of current portion

48



51

Other liabilities

91



88

Total liabilities

1,934



2,021

Equity:











Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity:











Common stock

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

3,811



3,807

Deficit

(456)



(1,009)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,015)



(1,062)

Treasury stock at cost

(224)



(222)

Total Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity

2,116



1,514

Noncontrolling interest

3



3

Total equity

2,119



1,517

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,053

$ 3,538

See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 553

$ 436

Adjustments to reconcile net income including noncontrolling interest to net cash provided by operating activities:











Share-based compensation

6



3

Depreciation and amortization

101



123

Deferred income taxes

85



167

Net pension contributions and other postretirement benefit payments

(34)



(71)

Gain on previously-held equity investments (2)

(42)



—

Net loss on disposition of assets

2



—

Loss (gain) on translation of foreign currency denominated deferred income taxes

42



(7)

(Gain) loss on translation of foreign currency denominated pension and other postretirement benefit obligations

(70)



6

Net planned major maintenance amortization (payments)

19



(15)

Changes in working capital:











Accounts receivable

(39)



(45)

Inventories

(81)



(48)

Other current assets

(19)



(11)

Accounts payable and other

48



34

Other, net

20



8

Net cash provided by operating activities

591



580

Cash flows from investing activities:











Cash invested in fixed assets

(68)



(79)

Cash invested in intangible assets

(3)



—

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (2) (3)

(49)



—

Disposition of assets

5



—

Increase in countervailing and anti-dumping duty cash deposits on softwood lumber

(138)



(128)

Other investing activities, net

—



3

Net cash used in investing activities

(253)



(204)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Issuance of long-term debt

—



300

Payment of special dividend

—



(79)

Repayments of debt

(2)



(557)

Purchases of treasury stock

(2)



(34)

Payments of financing fees

—



(7)

Other financing activities, net

—



2

Net cash used in financing activities

(4)



(375)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(7)



(1)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 327

$ —

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:











Beginning of period $ 152

$ 159

End of period $ 479

$ 159

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 446

$ 119

Restricted cash (included in "Other assets") $ 33

$ 40

See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information



RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME AND NET INCOME ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS

A reconciliation of our operating income, net income and net income per diluted share reported before special items is presented in the tables

below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of non-GAAP measures.

Three months ended September 30, 2022 Operating

income Net income EPS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) GAAP, as reported $ 124

$ 87

$ 1.11

Adjustments for special items:

















Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

(1)



(1)



(0.01)

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs

—



3



0.04

Other income, net

—



(37)



(0.47)

Income tax effect of special items

—



33



0.41

Adjusted for special items $ 123

$ 85

$ 1.08





















Three months ended September 30, 2021 Operating

income Net income EPS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) GAAP, as reported $ 102

$ 80

$ 0.99

Adjustments for special items:

















Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

—



(3)



(0.04)

Other income, net

—



(20)



(0.24)

Income tax effect of special items

—



10



0.13

Adjusted for special items $ 102

$ 67

$ 0.84





















Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Operating

income Net income EPS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) GAAP, as reported $ 576

$ 553

$ 7.07

Adjustments for special items:

















Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

8



8



0.10

Net loss on disposition of assets

2



2



0.03

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs

—



13



0.17

Other income, net

—



(95)



(1.21)

U.S. deferred income tax asset valuation allowance reversal

—



(105)



(1.34)

Income tax effect of special items

—



41



0.51

Adjusted for special items $ 586

$ 417

$ 5.33





















Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Operating

income Net income EPS (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) GAAP, as reported $ 685

$ 435

$ 5.39

Adjustments for special items:

















Closure costs, impairment and other related charges

2



2



0.02

Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits

—



(8)



(0.10)

Other expense, net

—



74



0.92

Income tax effect of special items

—



(17)



(0.22)

Adjusted for special items $ 687

$ 486

$ 6.01



RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

A reconciliation of our net income including noncontrolling interest to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the tables below.

See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of the non-GAAP measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three months ended September 30, 2022 Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper Corporate and other Total (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 81

$ (12)

$ 42

$ 52

$ (76)

$ 87 Interest expense















5

5 Income tax provision















66

66 Depreciation and amortization 5

4

11

10

4

34 EBITDA $ 86

$ (8)

$ 53

$ 62

$ (1)

$ 192 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges















(1)

(1) Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs















3

3 Other income, net















(37)

(37) Adjusted EBITDA $ 86

$ (8)

$ 53

$ 62

$ (36)

$ 157























Three months ended September 30, 2021 Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper Corporate and other Total (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 46

$ (9)

$ 64

$ 16

$ (37)

$ 80 Interest expense















5

5 Income tax provision















40

40 Depreciation and amortization 6

5

11

15

5

42 EBITDA $ 52

$ (4)

$ 75

$ 31

$ 13

$ 167 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits















(3)

(3) Other income, net















(20)

(20) Adjusted EBITDA $ 52

$ (4)

$ 75

$ 31

$ (10)

$ 144























Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper Corporate and other Total (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 144

$ (30)

$ 441

$ 114

$ (116)

$ 553 Interest expense















16

16 Income tax provision















89

89 Depreciation and amortization 16

13

33

29

10

101 EBITDA $ 160

$ (17)

$ 474

$ 143

$ (1)

$ 759 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges















8

8 Net loss on disposition of assets















2

2 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs















13

13 Other income, net















(95)

(95) Adjusted EBITDA $ 160

$ (17)

$ 474

$ 143

$ (73)

$ 687























Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Market pulp Tissue Wood products Paper Corporate and other Total (Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars) Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest $ 80

$ (18)

$ 690

$ (15)

$ (301)

$ 436 Interest expense















16

16 Income tax provision















167

167 Depreciation and amortization 18

14

32

46

13

123 EBITDA $ 98

$ (4)

$ 722

$ 31

$ (105)

$ 742 Closure costs, impairment and other related charges















2

2 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits















(8)

(8) Other expense, net















74

74 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98

$ (4)

$ 722

$ 31

$ (37)

$ 810

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information





1. On July 5, 2022, Resolute and Paper Excellence Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation (or, "Domtar"), entered into a business combination agreement (or, the "Transaction") under which Domtar will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Resolute for $20.50 per share, in cash, without interest, and one contractual contingent value right per share (or, the "CVR").





Under the CVR, stockholders will receive any refunds on approximately $500 million of deposits on softwood lumber duties paid by Resolute through June 30, 2022, including any interest thereon, net of certain expenses and of applicable taxes. Any proceeds attributable to the CVR will be distributed proportionally to the CVR holders, and the value will ultimately be determined by the terms and timing of the resolution of the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the United States. The terms and timing of such resolution is uncertain.





On October 31, 2022, Resolute's stockholders approved the Transaction. The Transaction, which is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first half of 2023.



2. On March 4, 2022 (or, the "Acquisition Date"), we acquired control of Resolute-LP Engineered Wood Larouche Inc. and Resolute-LP Engineered Wood St-Prime Limited Partnership (or, "Larouche and St-Prime"), that were previously held as 50% owned joint ventures, by acquiring the remaining 50% equity interests from Louisiana-Pacific Canada Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, for a cash consideration of $51 million (including $1 million of working capital adjustment, and net of cash acquired of $8 million). Larouche and St-Prime, which are engineered wood product facilities located in Quebec, produce I-joists for the construction industry. This acquisition solidifies our presence in the engineered wood product segment.





At the Acquisition Date, our previously-held equity investments of $17 million were remeasured at a fair value of $59 million, which resulted in a gain of $42 million. The gain was recorded in "Other income (expense), net" in our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.



3. On April 1, 2022, we acquired a 34.5 megawatt power generation facility in Senneterre (Quebec) for $8 million, including a contingent consideration. With this acquisition, we will maximize the use of biomass from our regional operations.



4. Other income (expense), net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, was comprised of the following:







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited, in millions) 2022

2021



2022

2021

Foreign exchange gain $ 37

$ 12



$ 45

$ 1

Gain (loss) on commodity contracts (1)

—



1





1



(85)

Income from equity method investments

—



8





7



12

Gain on previously-held equity investments (see Note 2 above)

—



—





42



—

Miscellaneous expense

—



(1)





—



(2)



$ 37

$ 20



$ 95

$ (74)



(1) The loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was principally related to lumber futures contracts; none of these contracts were outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021.





5. During the second quarter of 2022, after evaluating all available positive and negative evidence, although realization is not assured, we determined that it is more likely than not that the $105 million of the U.S. deferred income tax assets released during the second quarter, will be realized in the future prior to expiration.



6. On October 6, 2022, a fire started at our Menominee (Michigan) recycled pulp mill, which resulted in the temporary idling of the facility. We cannot yet estimate the extent of the losses, but aim to restart the mill in the coming months. We maintain insurance coverage for the mill, which is subject to customary deductible and limits.

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

Note to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

1. Operating income, net income and net income per diluted share (or, "EPS"), in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (or, "EBITDA"), and adjusted EBITDA, in each case by reportable segment (market pulp, tissue, wood products and paper) in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 290, "Segment Reporting," are not financial measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles (or, "GAAP").





We calculate operating income, as adjusted for special items, as operating income from our Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for items such as closure costs, impairment and other related charges and gains or losses on disposition of assets that are excluded from our segment's performance from GAAP operating income.





We calculate net income, as adjusted for special items, as net income from our Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for the same special items applied to operating income, in addition to non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs and credits, other income and expense, net, U.S. deferred income tax asset valuation allowance reversal (to offset future projected tax implications of the global intangible low-taxed income inclusion), and the income tax effect of special items.





EPS, as adjusted for special items, is calculated as net income, as adjusted for special items, per diluted share.





EBITDA by reportable segment is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest from the Consolidated Statements of Operations, allocated to each of our reportable segments, adjusted for depreciation and amortization. Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest is equal to operating income (loss) for the segments. EBITDA for corporate and other is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest from the Consolidated Statements of Operations, after the allocation to reportable segments, adjusted for interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.





Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA, excluding the same special items (excluding tax items) applied to net income (loss).





We define net cash as cash and cash equivalents less total debt.





Liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents from our Consolidated Balance Sheets, and availability under our credit facilities.





We believe that using these non-GAAP measures is useful because they are consistent with the indicators management uses internally to measure the Company's performance, and it allows the reader to compare our operations and financial performance from period to period. Operating income, net income, and EPS, in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and EBITDA margin are internal measures, and therefore may not be comparable to those of other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes to financial measures determined under GAAP in our Consolidated Statements of Operations in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

