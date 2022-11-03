U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES (USCIS) AGENCY CHOOSES IDEMIA LIVESCAN SOLUTION FOR IDENTITY VERIFICATION

Livescan Supports Identity Verification and Criminal Background Screenings as Part of Immigration Application Process

RESTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the leading biometric solutions provider for government agencies, announced today that U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has extended its partnership with IDEMIA to deploy Livescan fingerprint scanning technologies, with a single award IDIQ contract, that could extend through 2027.

Livescan fingerprint scanning systems electronically capture and submit applicant fingerprint images to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM). The images are used for identity verification purposes and to conduct criminal background checks prior to USCIS making a determination whether to grant immigration benefits to applicants.

IDEMIA Livescan systems are currently in use at 130 USCIS Application Support Centers (ASCs) located throughout the country, and the U.S. territories of Saipan, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The systems are also used by the USCIS Field Operations and Refugee, Asylum, and International Operations (RAIO) Directorates.

Under the contract, IDEMIA will replace the existing Livescan technology and provides the option to introduce document authentication systems and check-in kiosks at ASCs for the first time. The contract includes operations and maintenance support and will facilitate USCIS' goals of improving efficiency and accuracy of biometric data, preventing fraud while meeting FBI image quality standards through 2027.

"This award demonstrates our market leading position in pioneering innovative edge biometric solutions to support federal agencies in their vital missions," commented Donnie Scott, Chief Executive Officer of IDEMIA Identity & Security North America. "Our newest generation Livescan will enhance the secure identity authentication process allowing for a more efficient and streamlined applicant experience."

About IDEMIA I&S North America

IDEMIA I&S is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to help people access what matters most more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike. Learn more at IdentityWithIntegrity.com.

