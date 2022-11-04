THE 3RD ANNUAL TADS AWARDS ANNOUNCES 2022 WINNERS AND RISING STARS FOR "BEST OF CLASS TADS," "ECOSYSTEM EXCELLENCE" AND "NFT INNOVATIONS"

Inaugurated in 2020, TADS Awards is the world's first annual international awards for the Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities ("TADS") sectors.

The 2022 TADS Awards has selected a total of 15 winners and a number of Rising Stars for three award categories, out of the nominees from 12 countries and territories.

The "TADS AWARDS GALA 2022" award presentation ceremony will be held in conjunction with "Web 3 & TADS Summit 2022" on December 1, 2022 , at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TADS Awards, the world's first annual international award for the Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities ("TADS") sectors, announces 2022 winners for the three award categories, namely "Best of Class TADS," "Ecosystem Excellence" and "NFT Innovations." A total of 15 TADS Awards winners and 16 Rising Stars, were carefully selected by three judging committees comprised of industry experts from over twelve countries and territories including (alphabetically) the British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Luxembourg, Singapore, the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

TADS Awards, the world’s first annual international awards for the Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities (“TADS”) sectors, announces 2022 winners for the three award categories, namely “Best of Class TADS,” “Ecosystem Excellence” and “NFT Innovations.” (PRNewswire)

All winners and Rising Stars were impartially selected by three judging committees formed by TADS Awards committee members according to the expertise and insights required for each award category.

The TADS Awards 2022 winners and Rising stars are:

1) "BEST OF CLASS TADS" category, for issuers of different types of Tokenized Assets & Digitized Securities –

Winners:

Rising Stars:

2) "ECOSYSTEM EXCELLENCE" category, for service providers and vertical solution providers along the TADS value chain -

Winners:

Rising Stars:

3) "NFT INNOVATIONS" category, for issuers of different types of NFTs -

Winners:

Rising Stars:

Samson Lee, Chairman of Organization Committee of TADS Awards 2022, and Founder & CEO of Coinstreet commented, "Since its inauguration in 2020, TADS AWARDS has gained strong support from industry leaders and key ecosystem drivers, and received very positive feedback globally. We are very delighted to receive an overwhelming response in terms of numbers and quality of nominees this year at the 3rd TADS Awards. My heartiest congratulations to all the winners. This is very exciting time for driving the industry forward together."

TADS Awards is co-organized by Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute, Coinstreet Partners, and DAS (Digital Asset Series) Seminars. It has received strong support from strategic partners, including (alphabetically): Accenture, Association of Family Offices in Asia, Crypto Valley Association, Deloitte Hong Kong, DLA Piper, FinTech Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Cyberport, IBM, InvestHK, Microsoft Hong Kong, Morningstar, Somerley Capital, The Tokenizer, and West Park Capital, among many others, plus support from its Global Ambassadors from over sixteen countries.

For more information about TADS Awards and results from the previous years, please visit https://tadsawards.org/ .

About TADS Awards

First launched in 2020, the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities Awards ("TADS Awards") is the world's first annual international award for the Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities sector. Hosted annually, TADS Awards aims to nurture the growth of Web3 industries by gathering leaders and experts from across the world's financial technology and financial service sectors to establish best practices and performance standards through recognizing and honoring individuals and businesses for their distinguished achievements and contributions in TADS sectors. For more information, please visit - www.tadsawards.org

About Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute

Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute (APDEI) aims to create a center of excellence, leadership, and partnership to incubate new thinking and innovation in practice; advance thought-leadership; generate new growth opportunities; enhance the competitiveness and productivity of business; and cultivate talents to accelerate the digital economy. For more information, please visit - https://apdei.org/

About Coinstreet

Founded in 2017, Coinstreet is an award-winning, private investment firm, a premium financial services firm for private wealth, and a professional technology consulting and advisory firm in Blockchain, Digital Asset and FinTech sectors. Coinstreet provides one-stop, end-to-end solutions for asset tokenization, international primary distributions of TADS, holistic token life-cycle management processes in secondary trading, post-issuance asset servicing and post-listing management. Over the past years, Coinstreet has helped 20+ Blockchain, Digital Asset and FinTech projects in the global market. For more information, please visit www.coinstreet.partners

About DAS Seminars

Digital Asset Series (DAS) is a series of educational seminars covering twelve (12) key topics in Digital Asset space, delivered by "international conference" grade speakers to the general public, aiming to facilitate mass adoption of digital assets. DAS is co-organized by seven (7) leading professional organizations in the digital asset ecosystem in Hong Kong, namely (alphabetically) the Asia Pacific Digital Economy Institute ("APDEI"), the Asia Security Token Alliance ("ASTA"), the Hong Kong Blockchain Association ("HKBA"), the Hong Kong Digital Asset Society ("HKDAS"), the Hong Kong Digital Finance Association ("HKDiFi"), the NFT Association of Hong Kong ("NFTAHK") and the Society of Registered Financial Planners ("HKRFP"). DAS is also supported by Invest Hong Kong, the HKSTP - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, the Hong Kong Cyberport , and five (5) leading universities including the HKUST Crypto-Fintech Lab at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the CUHK Engineering FinTech Applied Research Academy (CEFAR), the LITE-lab (Law, Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneurship Lab) of Faculty of Law at The Hong Kong University, the Faculty of Digital Transformation Centre at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and the EMBA Programme at the City University of Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.digitalassetseries.com

PRESS CONTACT:

Coinstreet Marketing & PR

Coinstreet Partners

Email: marketing@coinstreet.partners

