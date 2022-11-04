UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. TO PRESENT AT TWO UPCOMING HEALTHCARE CONFERENCES

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer will present at the following conferences:

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) at the 31st Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (ET) at the 2022 Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference in New York, New York.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com). For those unable to listen to the live webcast, replays of the presentations will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.

Universal Health Services, Inc. ("UHS") is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

