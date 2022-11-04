What's New in Charlotte, North Carolina this Fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistently celebrated as the top travel destination in the Carolinas, Charlotte is an urban haven waiting to be explored with new dining experiences, can't-miss musical talents and the return of annual holiday celebrations. While it's impossible to include everything on one list in such a dynamic city, there are at least 45 cool things to do this season. New culinary hotspots open with innovative and eclectic menus, diverse musical talent elevate events and longstanding holiday traditions take over starting in mid-November, making it easy to fall in love with the Queen City.

CULINARY REIGNS SUPREME

A creative haven for foodies in the Southeast, the latest openings continue to highlight the innovation coming out of the collaborative Charlotte culinary community. Black owned "culture shop," Archive opened with a vintage approach to posters, books and more. SouthPark welcomed the new iteration of Bonterra Café, Coffee and Wine Bar with build-your-own spreads, cheese and charcuterie boards. milkbread fanatics finally rejoice with the opening of the brand's second location in Plaza Midwood. Que Hospitality launched Que Fresa Taqueria + Bar, touting the city's first-ever soft-serve margarita.

FALL CONCERT GUIDE

While the seasons shift, Charlotte weather remains crisp with loads of sunshine making it perfect for enjoying music throughout fall. In keeping with the ethos of the Queen City, the fall concert guide offers up something for everyone with a diverse mix of musical talent. NoDa's beloved Evening Muse hosts an authentically Charlotte musical experience with Ross Adams and Amigo, while Bojangles Coliseum offers up expert musicianship at the HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest and Battle of the Bands. Meanwhile, Ovens Auditorium welcomes the sixth annual Allman Family Revival, as well as an unforgettable night of live music with the Southern Soul Music Festival.

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

The holidays are fast-approaching and beloved traditions will take over the city with joyful spirit. Several events have returned this year including Holidays at the Garden, Speedway Christmas, WinterFest at Carowinds, ice skating at the U.S. Whitewater Center and The Singing Christmas Tree. The Charlotte Christmas Village will return this year for the 7th annual iconic Uptown Charlotte holiday event, bringing a festive outdoor market to the city. The newly expanded Light the Knights Festival will bring thrilling and exciting adventure to the holiday season this year.

