U.S. Gold Corp. to Participate in Three Upcoming November Investor Conferences

Red Cloud Toronto's Fall Mining Showcase 2022, November 9-10

2022 Precious Metals Summit Zurich, November 14-15

Mines and Money London, November 29-December 1

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that its management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in November: Red Cloud Toronto's Fall Mining Showcase, 2022 Precious Metals Summit Zurich, and Mines and Money London.

Event: Red Cloud Toronto's Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Date: November 9-10, 2022

Time: Please check with the conference coordinator as presentation times are subject to change.

Location: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

Registration: In-Person

Event: 2022 Precious Metals Summit Zurich

Date: November 14-15, 2022

Time: Please check with the conference coordinator as presentation times are subject to change.

Location: Park Hyatt Zurich

Registration: Invitation Only

Event: Mines and Money London

Date: November 29-December 1, 2022

Time: Please check with the conference coordinator as presentation times are subject to change.

Location: London Business Design Centre

Registration: In-Person

U.S. Gold management will be conducting one-on-one meetings with conference attendees to provide an update on the Company's CK Gold Project, exploration highlights, corporate information, and the future at U.S. Gold, highlights of which include:

The CK Gold Project prefeasibility study with a pre-tax NPV (5%) of $323 million

All fieldwork is completed for the CK Gold Project feasibility study

Strong progress securing power, water, access and permits for the CK Gold Project

As of July 31, 2022 , $6.3 million cash balance and no long-term debt (sufficient through 2023)

"This November spotlights several major industry events, including the 2022 Precious Metals Summit Zurich, which focuses on explorers, developers, and emerging producers of gold, silver, and platinum group metals, and the Mines and Money London, which is Europe's largest and most in-depth mining conference. These conferences will allow us to share our value proposition with prominent leaders within the mining and mineral exploration industry, and connect us with institutional investors, corporate executives, and other representatives of various investment communities. We look forward to sharing the exciting path ahead at U.S. Gold," commented George M. Bee, U.S. Gold President & CEO.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to economic estimates included in the CK Gold Project prefeasibility study, including IRR, NPV and capital costs; the possibility of completing a feasibility study for the CK Gold Project; expectations regarding power and water supply to the CK Gold Project; and the estimated timing for submission of our permit application. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: market and other conditions, the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, COVID-19 uncertainties, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future exploration programs, the success or failure of future drilling programs, delays in obtaining the necessary permits for the CK Gold Project, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

