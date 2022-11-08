Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Fern Creek, Kentucky

FERN CREEK, Ky., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming January 2022 opening of Crunch Fern Creek, a $5 million, 30,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million worth of state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in a historic community located in Jefferson County Kentucky. Crunch Fern Creek will be located at 5318 Bardstown Road, previously occupied by Big Lots. This will be the fourth Crunch Fitness location in Louisville, KY with several more locations in the area to be announced soon.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Fern Creek will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, a functional training area with multiple indoor turf areas, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, boxing, Fit3D Body Scanners, HydroMassage® beds, and high-end tanning. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers.

Crunch Fern Creek is owned by Fitness Ventures, LLC, the fastest growing franchisee in the Crunch system, and owns locations throughout the U.S. "We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Fern Creek," said CEO Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete."

Prospective members can now visit www.CrunchFernCreek.com or call 502.251.3899 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with complimentary enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 2 million members with over 410 gyms worldwide in 32 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Cost Rica, Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crunch