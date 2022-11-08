Heska Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

North America Point of Care Lab Consumables up 11.4%, Consolidated Gross Margin up 180 bps

LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, reported financial results in two segments (North America and International) for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. In this release, Point of Care is "POC", Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Diagnostics is "PVD", Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals is "OVP", and basis points is "bps".

Third Quarter 2022 and Year Over Year ("YOY") Metrics

$ in millions except Earnings Per Share ("EPS")



Q3 2022 ($) Q3 2021 ($) Q3 (%) YOY Consolidated Revenue $61.5 $60.2 2.1 % North America Revenue $40.3 $37.8 6.7 % International Revenue $21.2 $22.4 (5.7) %









Q3 2022 (%) Q3 2021 (%) Q3 YOY bps Consolidated Gross Margin 43.7 % 41.9 % 180 Net Loss Margin1 (0.1) % (2.6) % 250 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1,2 10.3 % 9.4 % 90









Q3 2022 ($) Q3 2021 ($) Q3 (%) YOY Net loss attributable to Heska $(0.4) $(1.9) 77.0 % Net loss3 $(0.1) $(1.6) 95.1 % Adjusted EBITDA2 $6.3 $5.6 12.3 % EPS, Diluted $(0.04) $(0.19) 78.9 % Non-GAAP EPS, Diluted2 $0.41 $0.20 105.0 %





1 Net loss margin and adjusted EBITDA margin represents the ratio of net loss before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates and adjusted EBITDA, respectively, to revenue. 2See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and related reconciliations provided below. 3Net loss represents the "Net loss before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates".

Report Highlights

Consolidated revenue increased 7.1% on a constant currency basis (see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures") to $61.5 million , led by North America POC Lab Consumables growth of 11.4% and sales in POC Imaging and Informatics.

Year over year consolidated gross margin: up 180 bps to 43.7%, driven by the International segment expanding approximately 510 bps to 38.4%.

Strategic initiatives advanced, including new product launches toward commercial rollout and the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire LightDeck Diagnostics ("LightDeck") to strengthen manufacturing at scale capabilities, to accelerate menu development, and to acquire valuable intellectual property and rights to globally scale the Company's key Element i+ ® growth platform.

Received long-awaited USDA authorization October 20 th for truRapid™ canine heartworm tests.

Kevin Wilson, Heska's Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "In the third quarter, Heska exceeded nearly all profitability targets despite some softness in reported revenue. The profitability performance is clear throughout the release, as we execute on our European products and subscriptions conversion strategy and North America continues to do well. Turning to sales, underlying patient visits trends in North America are showing an upswing, while International reported top-line remains challenged by seasonal, energy inflation, and economy related lower patient visits and budgets, and significant foreign exchange currency impacts that, when combined with our ongoing, purposeful conversion of legacy customers into higher margin, lower unit price subscriptions, drove a 2.7% reduction in constant currency International POC Lab Consumables. Meanwhile, North America POC Lab Consumables sales grew 11.4%, driven by growing Element AIM®, Element POC®, and Heskaview® Telecytology utilization, and price, highlighting the ongoing contributions from our recent innovations and the resiliency of Heska's expanding customer base.

"As we work to close this year and begin next, our solutions, selling prices and costs, supply chain, innovations pipeline, and team are broadly stronger and much further along in our strategic plan than last year. Heska remains focused on entering 2023 prepared to Win at Scale and Win at Innovation," continued Mr. Wilson, "Advancing both goals this quarter, Heska is securing major manufacturing-at-scale and R&D capabilities by acquiring LightDeck, the inventor and producer of Heska's very important Element i+® platform. In addition to a broad menu of already released and popular immunoassay tests, Element i+® is targeted to launch transformative menu in 2023, including our exclusive point of care Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Test recently announced. Further supporting our 2023 consumables growth, in addition to continued success in Element AIM®, is receipt of our long-awaited USDA clearance on October 20th for our truRapid™ canine heartworm product, in advance of the main 2023 selling season and upcoming new, cloud-based AI-powered Practice Information Management Software ("PIMS") in the first half of 2023. These and several other exciting product and commercial wins on tap for early 2023, combined with a strong subscriptions base, a solid cash position, a great team, several of the industry's newest and most advanced halo products within our broad technology stack, and a wonderful pet healthcare space with ever-increasing focus on diagnostics and data have Heska ready to Win at Scale and Win at Innovation."

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenue

North America Segment Revenue



Q3 2022 ($) Q3 (%) YOY North America Revenue $40.3 6.7 % POC Lab Instruments & Other $3.6 2.3 % POC Lab Consumables $19.7 11.4 % POC Imaging & Informatics $7.7 3.4 % PVD1 $5.3 24.3 % OVP2 $4.0 (18.2) %





1 "PVD" is Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Diagnostic, and includes Tri-Heart® heartworm and Allercept® allergy testing and therapeutics. 2 "OVP" is Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals, which includes contract manufactured products, mainly production animal. Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding. North American segment is not materially impacted by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

International Segment Revenue



Q3 2022 ($) Q3 (%) YOY Q3 (%) YOY



Reported Constant Currency International Revenue $21.2 (5.7) % 7.3 % POC Lab Instruments & Other $3.7 (2.7) % 13.1 % POC Lab Consumables $9.4 (16.4) % (2.7) % POC Imaging & Informatics $7.2 23.8 % 36.3 % PVD1 $0.8 (46.1) % (43.2) %





1 "PVD" is Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Diagnostic, and includes allergy testing and therapeutics. Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding. International segment is materially impacted by foreign exchange rates fluctuations; therefore we present the change in constant currency as well. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definition of constant currency.

Profitability

Consolidated gross margin expanded approximately 180 bps to 43.7%. International gross margin increased approximately 510 bps to 38.4%, largely driven by the continued execution of ongoing product rationalization efforts to replace lower margin legacy products acquired during the 2020 acquisition of scil Animal Care Company, particularly within POC Lab. The addition of PIMS and other software applications to our product portfolio from our acquisition of VetZ earlier this year favorably impacted gross margin. North America gross margin experienced slight compression of approximately 50 bps to 46.5%, due to product mix and as expected as we continue to install instrument placements of Element AIM®.

Consolidated operating margin improved approximately 290 bps to negative 1.1%. Currency favorably impacted gross margin approximately 50 bps and consolidated operating margin approximately 30 bps. Adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes stock-based compensation and acquisition related costs, non-recurring items and extraordinary charges not indicative of ongoing operations, grew approximately 90 bps (50 bps on a constant currency basis) driven by gross margin gains, partially offset by increased operating costs from investment in growth and new technologies like cloud-based PIMS and new truRapid™ portfolio.

Liquidity

We continue to demonstrate a strong liquidity position with cash of $161.1 million.

2022 Updated Outlook

This year's challenges in foreign exchange, inflation, interest rates, labor constraints, supply chain, pandemic-era comparisons, pet patient visit trends, delayed regulatory approvals, and the slower-than-expected launch of truRapid™ single use tests and Element AIM® into Europe and other channels have all combined into headwinds to reaching our 2022 Outlook. We are updating our 2022 Updated Outlook to reflect the accumulation of these factors year to date.

Reported revenue approximately in line with the prior year and up approximately 5% in constant currency.

North America POC Lab Consumables revenue growth rate of approximately 8%-10% vs prior year.

International POC Lab Consumables revenue decline of 11%-13% vs prior year on a reported basis, roughly in line with prior year on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin of 43%-44% and adjusted EBITDA margin at approximately 11%.

Earnings Conference Call

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare solutions through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking information related to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. All of the statements in this document, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and cause actual results to materially deviate from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document include, among other things, statements with respect to Heska's future financial and operating results, future sales, sales split percentages, sales geography percentages, market share, and strategic goals, and the anticipated benefits of the scil, Lacuna, BiEsseA, Biotech, VetZ, and potential LightDeck acquisitions. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions; supplier availability; competing suppliers; any product's ability to performed and be recognized as anticipated, in particular when such product is under development; Heska's ability to sell and market its products in an economically sustainable fashion, including related to varying customs, cultures, languages and sales cycles and uncertainties with foreign political and economic climates; the impact of foreign exchange rates, inflation, interest rates, and labor constraints; the Company's ability to integrate the acquired businesses within its existing operations; and new product development and release schedules.

Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; the success of third parties in marketing our products; our reliance on third party suppliers and collaborative partners; our dependence on key personnel; our dependence upon a number of significant customers; competitive conditions in our industry; our dependence on third parties to successfully develop new products; our ability to market and sell our products successfully; expansion of our international operations; the impact of regulation on our business; the success of our acquisitions and other strategic development opportunities; our ability to develop, commercialize and gain market acceptance of our products; cybersecurity incidents and related disruptions and our ability to protect our stakeholders' privacy; product returns or liabilities; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to service our convertible notes and comply with their terms. Such factors are set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP"), we also present third quarter and year to date 2022 and 2021 EBITDA (net (loss) income before income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Non-GAAP earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. These measures should be viewed as a supplement to (not substitute for) our results of operations presented under U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate their measures in the same manner. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in this release. Our management has included these measures to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure utilized by Heska management to measure performance, excluding the impact of translational movements, and is intended to be indicative of results in local currency. As we operate in various foreign countries where the local currency may strengthen or weaken significantly versus the U.S. dollar, we utilize a constant currency measure as an additional metric to evaluate performance without consideration of foreign currency movements. This information is non-GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to (not a substitute for) our reported results of operations under U.S. GAAP. We calculate the impact of foreign exchange by translating our current period local currency results throughout the year at the average exchange rates during the respective prior year period. The result is the current period results in U.S. dollars, as if foreign exchange rates had not changed from the prior year period.

HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue, net

$ 61,492

$ 60,240

$ 190,969

$ 185,671 Cost of revenue

34,616

34,996

107,621

107,685 Gross profit

26,876

25,244

83,348

77,986

















Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing

11,280

10,785

35,042

34,141 Research and development

2,382

1,955

17,164

5,089 General and administrative

13,885

14,937

48,811

40,867 Total operating expenses

27,547

27,677

101,017

80,097 Operating loss

(671)

(2,433)

(17,669)

(2,111) Interest and other expense (income), net

241

(30)

1,080

1,075 Net loss before taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(912)

(2,403)

(18,749)

(3,186) Income tax (benefit) expense:















Current income tax expense (benefit)

235

(63)

450

614 Deferred income tax benefit

(1,069)

(750)

(4,625)

(4,043) Total income tax benefit

(834)

(813)

(4,175)

(3,429)

















Net (loss) income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(78)

(1,590)

(14,574)

243 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates

(358)

(308)

(1,094)

(837) Net loss attributable to Heska Corporation

$ (436)

$ (1,898)

$ (15,668)

$ (594)

















Basic loss per share attributable to Heska Corporation

$ (0.04)

$ (0.19)

$ (1.52)

$ (0.06) Diluted loss per share attributable to Heska Corporation

$ (0.04)

$ (0.19)

$ (1.52)

$ (0.06)

















Weighted average outstanding shares used to compute basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to Heska Corporation

10,368

10,195

10,330

9,949 Weighted average outstanding shares used to compute diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to Heska Corporation

10,368

10,195

10,330

9,949

HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021









ASSETS Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 161,074

$ 223,574 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for losses of $1,130 and $874, respectively

26,415

27,995 Inventories

57,477

49,361 Net investment in leases, current, net of allowance for losses of $149 and $137, respectively

6,898

6,175 Prepaid expenses

5,269

5,244 Other current assets

5,681

7,206 Total current assets

262,814

319,555









Property and equipment, net

31,059

33,413 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,810

5,198 Goodwill

129,960

118,826 Other intangible assets, net

60,435

56,705 Deferred tax asset, net

23,763

19,429 Net investment in leases, non-current

23,782

20,128 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

4,330

5,424 Related party convertible note receivable, net

3,015

6,800 Promissory note receivable from investee, net

13,196

8,448 Other non-current assets

10,903

10,146 Total assets

$ 570,067

$ 604,072









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 14,749

$ 15,374 Accrued liabilities

14,292

19,424 Operating lease liabilities, current

2,681

2,227 Deferred revenue, current, and other

4,869

6,901 Total current liabilities

36,591

43,926









Convertible note, non-current, net

84,357

84,034 Notes payable

13,515

15,900 Deferred revenue, non-current

3,603

3,854 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,713

3,509 Deferred tax liability

15,436

12,667 Other liabilities

3,953

4,328 Total liabilities

162,168

168,218









Total stockholders' equity

407,899

435,854 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 570,067

$ 604,072

HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net (loss) income(1) $ (78)

$ (1,590)

$ (14,574)

$ 243 Income tax benefit (834)

(813)

(4,175)

(3,429) Interest expense, net 315

439

1,111

1,425 Depreciation and amortization 3,501

3,404

10,327

10,084 EBITDA $ 2,904

$ 1,440

$ (7,311)

$ 8,323 Acquisition related and other non-recurring/extraordinary costs(2) 1,464

(896)

17,092

121 Stock-based compensation 2,321

5,404

12,311

14,861 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (358)

(308)

(1,094)

(837) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,331

$ 5,640

$ 20,998

$ 22,468 Net (loss) income margin(3) (0.1) %

(2.6) %

(7.6) %

0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 10.3 %

9.4 %

11.0 %

12.1 %





(1) Net (loss) income used for reconciliation represents the "Net (loss) income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates." (2) To exclude the effect of acquisition related costs, non-recurring items and extraordinary charges not indicative of ongoing operations of $1.5 million charge and $17.1 million charge for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022, and $0.9 million benefit and $0.1 million charge for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021. The costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022 are primarily due to acquisition related charges. The costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were incurred primarily as a result of the $3.5 million provision for credit losses for a convertible note receivable, the $0.5 million mark-to-market adjustment of the fair value of the embedded derivative on the convertible note receivable, and a $10.0 million licensing payment. The remainder of the costs in both periods were incurred as a result of acquisition related charges. (3) Net (loss) income margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated as the ratio of net (loss) income and adjusted EBITDA, respectively, to revenue.

HESKA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

($ in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Heska per diluted share $ (0.04)

$ (0.19)

$ (1.52)

$ (0.06) Acquisition related and other non-recurring/extraordinary costs(1) 0.14

(0.08)

1.62

0.01 Amortization of acquired intangibles(2) 0.14

0.15

0.51

0.45 Purchase accounting adjustments related to inventory and fixed asset step-up(3) 0.05

0.01

0.16

0.03 Stock-based compensation 0.22

0.51

1.17

1.44 Loss on equity investee transactions 0.03

0.03

0.10

0.08 Estimated income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments(4) (0.13)

(0.23)

(1.02)

(0.68) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.41

$ 0.20

$ 1.02

$ 1.27















Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculations 10,508

10,580

10,549

10,321





(1) To exclude the effect of acquisition related costs, non-recurring items and extraordinary charges not indicative of ongoing operations of $1.5 million charge and $17.1 million charge for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022, and $0.9 million benefit and $0.1 million charge for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021. The costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022 are primarily due to acquisition related charges. The costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were incurred primarily as a result of the $3.5 million provision for credit losses for a convertible note receivable, the $0.5 million mark-to-market adjustment of the fair value of the embedded derivative on the convertible note receivable, and a $10.0 million licensing payment. The remainder of the costs in both periods were incurred as a result of acquisition related charges. (2) To exclude the effect of amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.4 million and $5.4 million in the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022, compared to $1.6 million and $4.6 million in the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021. These costs were incurred as part of the purchase accounting adjustments for recent acquisitions. (3) To exclude the effect of purchase accounting adjustments for inventory step up amortization of $0.6 million and $1.7 million for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022, compared to $0.1 million and $0.3 million in the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021. (4) Represents income tax expense utilizing an estimated effective tax rate that adjusts for non-GAAP measures including: acquisition related, non-recurring and extraordinary costs (excluding items which are not deductible for tax of $0 and $0.1 million expense for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022, respectively, compared to $0.7 million benefit and $0.6 million benefit for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021, respectively), amortization of acquired intangibles, purchase accounting adjustments, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and stock-based compensation. This incorporates the discrete tax expense related to stock-based compensation of $0.2 million and benefit of $0.3 million for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022, respectively, compared to benefits of $0.7 million and $1.7 million for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021, respectively. This also includes the tax benefits related to R&D tax credit of $0.1 million and $1.1 million for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2022, respectively, compared to $0 for each of the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021 respectively. Adjusted effective tax rates are approximately 25% for both periods presented.

