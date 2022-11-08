Louisville-based Nimbus among the fastest-growing agencies in the world

NIMBUS Inc. Ranks No. 58 on Adweek's 75 Fastest Growing Agencies with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 95%

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek ranked NIMBUS Inc . No. 58 in 75 Fastest Growing Agencies. The annual feature honors agencies large and small from all over the world that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years.

NIMBUS Logo | HelloNimbus.com (PRNewsfoto/NIMBUS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We're excited and thankful to be recognized by Adweek as one of the fastest growing agencies," said NIMBUS CEO and ECD Stacey Wade. "Looking ahead, we're focused on growing our talent and expanding our work with our partners as an agent of change while championing the importance of communicating with multicultural consumers in a culturally relevant way."

Complete results of 75 Fastest Growing Agencies, including company profiles, can be found here and in the Oct. 24 issue of Adweek magazine.

The fastest-growing agency for 2022 was Movers + Shakers. TikTok is the fastest-growing social platform in the world, so it's only fitting the top agency on Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies list is a shop that has mastered advertising on TikTok. Movers+Shakers has brands flocking to it in hopes of the agency creating a TikTok campaign that Gen Z will love.

"The success of these agencies during a historically challenging time demonstrates the importance of staying nimble, embracing innovation, and finding new opportunities," says Adweek chief executive officer Juliette Morris. "If they aren't on your radar yet, they should be."

"Our annual roundup is essential reading for the C-suite," adds chief content officer Ann Marinovich. "The success stories of these agencies point the way forward for the industry."

NIMBUS Inc. is a nationally recognized and 100% black-owned strategic multicultural marketing agency headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Founded by CEO and ECD Stacey Wade in 2002, NIMBUS has become a full-service marketing powerhouse, leading brand strategy while leaning into cultural nuances to create brand resonance, which guides brands in speaking to diverse consumers who have historically been ignored.

For more information on NIMBUS, please visit us at hellonimbus.com .

About Nimbus Inc.

NIMBUS is an independent strategic marketing and communications agency with a focus on identifying cultural relevance and developing inclusive marketing engagement. By integrating data intelligence with innovation, the NIMBUS team crafts strategies which generate and nurture authentic connections between their client's brands and targeted audiences in today's complex and multicultural marketplace. Clients benefitting from NIMBUS' expertise include Brown-Forman, Humana, KFC, Louisville Metro United Way, Papa John's International, Swisher International, U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), and Toyota North America among others.

Methodology

To be eligible for Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies list, companies must have been founded in or before 2019, had at least $250,000 in revenue in 2019, and reported revenue in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Participating agencies were required to certify the accuracy of their reported revenue figures, and we performed additional auditing to determine the accuracy of the submissions. Due to privacy, figures are not disclosed. Agency descriptions are based on submission forms.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media, and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their jobs better.

For more information on Adweek's 75 Fastest Growing Agencies, visit https://www.adweek.com/fastest-growing-agencies/2021/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NIMBUS, Inc.