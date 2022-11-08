Nibble Health Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program

Nibble Health is working with Visa to deliver secure and reliable payments for out-of-pocket medical expenses

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nibble Health , a B2B healthcare payments company, today announced it has joined Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. The Fintech Fast Track program allows Nibble Health to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company's global payment network, offers.

Working with Visa enables Nibble Health to extend the reach of its healthcare payments solution that allows leading employers to provide zero-interest, zero-fee healthcare financing as an employee benefit. Employees can use their Nibble Health card to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses in free installments over time, creating a healthcare safety net that removes financial barriers to care, and employers can lower overall medical costs while increasing employee satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to partner with Visa as we build fintech services that allow employees to better access and afford healthcare," said Steven Greene, CEO of Nibble Health. "There are 100 million Americans in medical debt1 - given the size of the market-need and the complexity of our business, we're focused on finding the right partners who can support us as we scale. Visa's infrastructure will help propel our business forward and, more importantly, help us change how employees on our platform pay for out-of-pocket care."

Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Nibble Health the ability to access Visa's growing partner network and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com .

"We're excited to work with partners like Nibble Health in creating seamless payment solutions in healthcare," said Vanessa Colella, SVP and Global Head of Innovation and Digital Partnerships at Visa. "By joining Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, Nibble will gain access to Visa experts, technology, and resources to efficiently scale and bring innovative solutions to market."

