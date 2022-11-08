Pennington Partners Named to Forbes Ranking of America's Top RIA Firms

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennington Partners , a multi-family investment firm with offices in Bethesda, MD and Houston, TX that specializes in working with entrepreneurs, family offices, and their families, has been included in Forbes' inaugural list of America's Top RIA Firms. The list recognizes 100 firms that provide the highest quality of client experience and firm-wide best practices. Over 35,000 nominations were submitted and close to 20,000 interviews were conducted.

Unlike other rankings based solely on revenues or assets, the SHOOK methodology used for this ranking includes qualitative and quantitative information, including phone calls and meetings with the most competitive nominees. This achievement is emblematic of the leadership shown by Pennington Partners to clients and team members, the accomplishments the firm has achieved, and the firm's overall performance.

"I am honored that Pennington Partners has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's top independent investment advisory firms. We are proud of the strong performance and counsel we provide for our partner families, and we value these relationships above all else. We've accomplished a great deal over the past six years, and I thank all of our partners and clients for their continued partnership and trust. I extend my congratulations to the other honorees as well," noted Brian Gaister, co-founder, and CEO of Pennington Partners.

Pennington Partners was launched in 2016 by Brian Gaister and Rodd Macklin as a sophisticated investment advisory firm designed for like-minded founders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs who want to build sustainable, multi-generational wealth. The firm has since expanded its offerings into related pillars including household financial management and merchant banking, where families, family offices, investors and select institutions can invest alongside Pennington's operating partner families. Pennington's comprehensive, customized, and unbiased approach provides clients with both the intimacy of a single-family office, as well as the access and capabilities of a global institution.

This was the inaugural ranking for America's Top RIA Firms. The full list of honorees can be found here: https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-ria-firms/ . To learn more about Pennington Partners and how we support successful entrepreneurs and their families, please visit http://www.penningtonpartners.co .

Originally founded to serve the needs of the two founding families who have built and sold companies in various industries, Pennington Partners & Co. offers a partnership of entrepreneurs and families with aligned interests, a shared vision, and a spirit of innovation. We provide a breadth of investment, wealth planning, and personal financial administration solutions that were created by and for founders, CEOs, and wealth creators. We partner with successful families and their advisors by providing objective advice, strategy, sophisticated investment solutions, and family office services to generate meaningfully higher efficiency while maintaining the intimacy of a single-family office.

