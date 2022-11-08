Telit Releases New Cat 13 Variant of LN920 M.2 LTE Data Card

Cat 13 SKU allows even higher scalability for customers using LN920 to develop uplink centric applications such as video streaming

New variant is fully compatible with existing Cat 6 and Cat 12 LN920 data cards

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a new Cat 13 variant of the ultra-compact Telit LN920 M.2 LTE data card series that launched in 2021. Fully compatible with existing Cat 6 and Cat 12 LN920 data cards, the new variant adds a cost-effective modem to Telit's product line for customers developing uplink-centric applications such as video streaming. For more information, visit: https://www.telit.com/5g-sd-wan/.

The LN920A13 is ideal for mobile computing, enterprise routers, video streaming and IoT devices that specifically need fast upload speeds (150 Mbps). The LN920A13's download speeds (400 Mbps) make it ideal for applications that send and receive large volumes of data to and from a remote server. The new Cat 13 variant, which also comes with high-precision GNSS location and WCDMA (3G) fallback, provides customers with greater scalability when developing applications based on the LN920 series.

LN920 Variant Category Maximum DL Maximum UL LN920A13 Cat 13 400 Mbps 150 Mbps LN920A12 Cat 12 600 Mbps 150 Mbps LN920A6 Cat 6 150 Mbps 50 Mbps

The LN920 series supports all cellular bands between 600 MHz and 3.7 GHz, including CBRS (band 48) and first responder (band 14), making it ideal for both public and private LTE applications worldwide. This broad-spectrum support — along with certification by major regulators and Tier 1 operators in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and Australia — enables rapid development of global SKU devices.

"We are one of the two vendors worldwide offering a Cat 13 variant to customers," said Marco Stracuzzi, head of product marketing at Telit. "This amplifies our continued commitment to provide the most advanced solutions for OEMs that want to get their new mobile computing and IoT devices to market quickly and on a global scale."

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

