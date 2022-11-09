Achieve Expands Digital Personal Finance Hiring to Florida

Over 1,100 New Hires in 2022 to Support Member Growth, Innovation, Brand Launch; Similar Hiring Growth Expected in 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, today announced plans to expand hiring to Florida, with hubs of remote employment options available across the Tampa and Orlando areas.

Achieve Logo (PRNewswire)

"We've had great success with our hub in Texas and we're looking forward to tapping into the diverse talent pool in Florida as Achieve continues to grow," said Linda Luman, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Achieve. "We're looking for empathetic, passionate individuals who share our core values to support the millions of people looking to take the next step in their financial journeys."

Achieve's digital personal finance solutions include personal loans, home loans and help with debt, as well as a variety of financial tools and educational resources. Since its founding in 2002, over 1 million consumers have been served and over $24 billion in debt has been consolidated for its members. Achieve is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and has nearly 3,000 passionate teammates across the country.

Achieve will also expand hiring in Texas to include El Paso and Houston as remote hubs. In 2023, the company plans to add several hundred additional teammates to focus on a number of key areas including member services and support. Over the last year, Achieve has hired over 1,100 new employees for sales, engineering, data science, strategy, and product development roles.

"In the past year we've hired over 200 new employees in the Dallas-Fort Worth region alone across various member service, technology and support roles," said Heather Marcom, Vice President of Recruiting at Achieve. "In addition to Tampa and Orlando, we'll be recruiting the best and the brightest across El Paso and Houston as well. We understand that the job market continues to be competitive, but at Achieve we stand out with our distinctive culture that values diversity, inclusion, innovation, learning and development."

For more information on career opportunities at Achieve, visit: https://careers.achieve.com/

About Achieve

Achieve is the leader in digital personal finance. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans, home loans, help with debt and financial tools and education. Achieve is headquartered in San Mateo, California and has nearly 3,000 dedicated employees across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida and has regularly been recognized as a Best Place to Work.



Achieve and its affiliates are subsidiaries of Freedom Financial Network Funding, LLC, including Bills.com, LLC d/b/a Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464) Equal Housing Lender; Freedom Financial Asset Management, LLC (NMLS ID #227977); Freedom Resolution (NMLS ID 1248929); and Lendage, LLC d/b/a Achieve Loans (NMLS ID #1810501), Equal Housing Lender.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Achieve