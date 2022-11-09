Just in Time for a Barbarian Invasion, SH 249 Brings the Texas Renaissance Festival Closer to Houston, Navasota, and the Surrounding Areas

TODD MISSION, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Renaissance Festival is now closer to Houston and closer to Navasota, College Station, and Bryan with the expansion of the SH 249 expansion and with the widening of FM 1774 between Plantersville and Magnolia.

"SH 249 is now connected from the Willowbrook area in Houston and a few miles short of Navasota" says Carl Foy, Director of Marketing for the Texas Renaissance Festival. "This connection, affectively, makes the Texas Renaissance Festival about 30 minutes from Beltway 8 and only 20 minutes from College Station. Gone are the days of the past having to go through the Texas countryside to get to the festival. But you still can if you love to drive!"

Just in time for Texas Renaissance Festival's wildly popular Barbarian Invasion! The King has decreed that Lords and Ladies from surrounding Kingdoms come to the Texas Renaissance Festival and help stave off the Barbarian Invasion. Highlighting the weekend will be the area's largest fall fireworks display which caps off every day in the Texas Renaissance Festival. The show starts at 7:20 pm with fire performers Solar Rain and then breathtaking fireworks at 8:00 pm. Presented by Top Dog Fireworks in Houston.

Texas Renaissance Festival is open from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm, Saturdays, Sunday, and Thanksgiving Friday through November 27th. Save $5 per person buy purchasing admission in advance at TexRenFest.com. Kids under the age of 12 are free on Sunday!

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends now through November 27, 2022.

