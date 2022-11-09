Kindred Group: Second instalment of dividend

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2022 it was decided that the dividend of GBP 0.337 per share/SDR would be paid out in two equal instalments. The first payment was distributed on 20 May 2022. The following dates apply to the second instalment:

Ex-dividend date is 14 November 2022

Record date is 15 November 2022

Distribution by Euroclear Sweden AB on 18 November 2022

For accounting purposes, the rate of exchange to be used shall be the SEK-GBP rate prevalent on 14 November 2022.

Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

