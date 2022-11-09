SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 30, 2022 - (NYSE: POL)

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of POL during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Polished securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (4) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (5) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (6) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company's CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 30, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/polished-com-inc-f-k-a-1847-goedeker-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=33462&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of POL during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 30, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

