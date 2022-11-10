BARR Advisory Partners with Psicurity to Provide Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services, Penetration Testing to Cloud-Based Organizations

The partnership allows the firms to provide more comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to cloud-based and hybrid organizations in the U.S. and globally.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BARR Advisory today announced an exclusive partnership with Psicurity to provide more comprehensive cybersecurity and compliance solutions including penetration testing to organizations operating in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Psicurity's full suite of penetration testing services, validation, and hardening advice complements BARR Advisory's efforts to eliminate barriers to security and compliance and help mission-driven organizations in the U.S. and around the world navigate the complexities of the ever-changing threat landscape.

The formal announcement of the partnership comes after nearly a decade of close collaboration between BARR Advisory and Psicurity and will allow clients of both firms to access a more robust network of cybersecurity solutions.

"We're thrilled to make Psicurity our trusted penetration testing partner," said BARR Advisory founder and president Brad Thies. "Not only does Psicurity provide rigorous and business-relevant testing, but they also share our values and mission of building trust and resilience through security and compliance."

Through the partnership, BARR Advisory and Psicurity are offering penetration testing and vulnerability assessment services including:

Manual web application penetration testing

Network penetration testing

Enterprise risk and compliance validation

Security policy drafting

Source code security review

Firewall and packet filter inspection

Custom security solutions

"As partners, BARR and Psicurity are even better positioned to offer our mutual clients a broad range of customized cybersecurity solutions," Psicurity co-founder Neil Anderson said. "We have truly enjoyed working with BARR over the years, and share their mission to help each client establish a healthy and enduring security culture."

For more information about the partnership and to learn more about compliance and penetration testing services from BARR Advisory and Psicurity, visit: https://www.barradvisory.com/services/cloud-penetration-testing-and-vulnerability-assessments/

ABOUT BARR ADVISORY

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

BARR Advisory services include:

Compliance Program Assistance

SOC 1 Examinations

SOC 2 and 3 Examinations

SOC for Cybersecurity

PCI DSS Assessment Services

ISO 27001 Assessments

FedRAMP Security Assessments

HIPAA/HITECH Services

HITRUST Services

Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments

Virtual CISO Services

ABOUT PSICURITY

Founded in 2007, Psicurity helps organizations across industries identify security gaps and adapt to the ever-changing threat landscape through dedicated, quality services including penetration testing, validation, and lockdown advice.

Psicurity delivers comprehensive assessment and advisory expertise while helping organizations mitigate risks by improving security management effectiveness based on industry-standard best practices and implementing new and innovative strategies to defend against rapidly expanding arrays of exposures, vulnerabilities, and threats. Learn more at psicurity.com .

