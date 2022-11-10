NAPA Ranked #1 for Anesthesia Management Services in 2022 Black Book Survey

Sixth Consecutive Year as the Nation's Most Trusted Anesthesia Provider

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is proud to announce that, for the sixth consecutive year, the Black Book Survey has ranked NAPA as the nation's leading provider of anesthesia management services. The Black Book results are determined by more than 800,000 independent ballots from healthcare professionals and clinicians nationwide, representing over 117,000 healthcare institutions.

John F. Di Capua, MD, NAPA CEO, said, "We are honored by this recognition from our clients and peers who continue to select NAPA as the industry's top anesthesia provider. The Black Book badge is a seal of approval from clients across the U.S. who to place their trust in the coverage stability and comprehensive quality that NAPA brings to every partner. Our success is driven by our tremendously talented anesthesia clinicians and their commitment to and collaboration with local partner teams. As an anesthesiologist myself, I have deep pride in NAPA's unmatched clinical care and perioperative leadership capabilities. This is the result of our national infrastructure and the extensive industry experience gained from over three decades of providing best-in-class anesthesia care."

Since its founding as a single anesthesia practice in 1986, NAPA has grown into the largest single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company in the U.S., employing over 6,000 anesthesia clinicians and caring for close to 3 million patients each year. NAPA provides clinical quality excellence and perioperative management to nearly 500 healthcare facilities across 21 states, with expertise in managing complex hospital care, flexible and specialized ambulatory care, and concierge office-based care. Informed by data, analysis, and routine patient and surgeon surveying, NAPA consistently delivers dependable, patient-centered anesthesia services with an emphasis on continuously improving processes to enhance outcomes and operations.

In addition to this Black Book recognition, NAPA is proud to be the only anesthesia management company on Becker's Hospital Review list of the "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare," one of fewer than 100 Patient Safety Organizations certified by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and the only anesthesia organization with billing and revenue cycle systems certified for information security by HITRUST.

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our 6,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at nearly 500 healthcare facilities in 21 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com .

